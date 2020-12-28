For openers, Duxbury freshman Molly Donovan is a shooting star

Donovan erupted for 19 points in the first half and 21 overall, powering the host Dragons to a 52-38 Patriot League victory over Plymouth South.

On the game’s first possession, the 5-foot-10-guard faked right, crossed over to the left, got fouled, and calmly hit both free throws. The next time down the court, she caught a pass in the corner and drilled a 3-pointer.

Duxbury freshman Molly Donovan didn’t waste any time making an impact in her varsity debut.

Duxbury interim head coach Brian Keller was impressed by Donovan’s dazzling start, but was not at all surprised.

“She’s special,” Keller said. “She knows the game, knows how to score and knows how to go by people. She understands where everybody is on the floor. She’s an incredibly gifted player, and we’re so lucky to have her.”

Advertisement

Senior captain Sydney Ropes and sophomore Lucy Laviolette added 8 points apiece for the Dragons, who built a 16-5 lead after one quarter and a 37-12 cushion at halftime in a smooth, stress-free victory. Cat Sullivan, a senior captain, paced Plymouth South with 15 points.

Per MIAA modifications, lanes were empty on free throws, inbound passes took place from the sideline, and plays were whistled dead more quickly, but overall, there was flow and fluidity.

“I think for the girls’ game, some of the modifications are actually a benefit,” Keller said.

It took no time for players to adjust to a slightly different style of play, and Donovan was no exception. She finished 8 for 8 from the free-throw line, scored inside and out, and was a confident and precise passer. She didn’t force shots, relentlessly attacked the basket, and let the game come to her, and the results were fruitful.

“I was really happy,” Donovan said. “I knew I needed to get off to a good start in order to have my confidence up. If I hadn’t gotten off to a good start, it probably would have gotten in my head a little bit, but I’m really happy with how I played and how everyone else played.”

Advertisement

Bishop Feehan 63, Arlington Catholic 39 — Junior Lydia Mordarski (15 points), senior captain Kyla Cunningham (11 points), and sophomore Samantha Reale (10 points) led visiting Feehan (2-0) to the Catholic Central win.

Bishop Fenwick 59, Bishop Stang 41 — Junior Olivia Found (Wakefield), a transfer from Matignon, collected 19 points and 8 steals to propel Fenwick to the season-opening Catholic Central win in Peabody. Senior captain Liz Gonzalez had 9 points and 6 rebounds and junior Nasha Arnold contributed 7 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 steals.

St. Mary’s 63, Cathedral 34 — Nicolette D’Itria (13 points) and Maiya Bergdorf (11) paced the host Spartans to the Catholic Central season-opening win.

St. Mary's senior forward Maiya Bergdorf (41) defends Marina Greaney (31) of Cathedral in Monday's Catholic Central League game in Lynn. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Boys’ basketball

Duxbury 61, Plymouth South 54 — Cam Reagan poured in 26 points for the visiting Dragons in the season-opening Patriot League win. Kyle Pandiscio had 13.

Girls’ hockey

Arlington Catholic 7, Saint Joseph Prep/Mt. Alvernia 1 — Sophomore Grace Shanahan and freshman Kathleen Simmons each netted a pair of goals to pace the host Cougars (2-0) in the Catholic Central win at the Warrior Ice Arena.

Matignon 3, St. Mary’s 1 — Alexa Kim, Molly McConnell, and Lizzy Greeley scored for the the Warriors in the season-opening Catholic Central win at the Connery Rink in Lynn.