Countdown to kickoff: Bills-Patriots on Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m.

The Patriots and those who follow them are in unfamiliar territory Monday night: For the first time since 2000, the Patriots will take the field having already been eliminated from the playoffs.

A loss to the Dolphins in Week 15 left the Patriots at 6-8 and with no mathematical chance of making the playoffs despite an expanded playoff field in both conferences this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

New England’s opponent, the Buffalo Bills, are 11-3 and have won the AFC East title to punch their ticket to the playoffs. There’s not much for the Bills to play for either, since the Chiefs have locked up the top seed in the AFC playoffs and the only first-round playoff bye.