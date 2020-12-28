fb-pixel Skip to main content
MLB

Rays send Blake Snell to San Diego for four prospects

By Staff and wire reportsUpdated December 28, 2020, 1 hour ago
Blake Snell's last game for the Rays was one to forget as he was lifted in the sixth inning of Game 6 of the World Series, only to have the bullpen lose the game and the series to the Dodgers.
Blake Snell's last game for the Rays was one to forget as he was lifted in the sixth inning of Game 6 of the World Series, only to have the bullpen lose the game and the series to the Dodgers.Tom Pennington/Getty

The Tampa Bay Rays were finalizing a blockbuster late Sunday night to trade ace lefthander Blake Snell to the San Diego Padres, per multiple reports.

In return, Tampa Bay would receive top pitching prospect Luis Patino, pitcher Cole Wilcox, and minor-league catchers Francisco Mejia and Blake Hunt.

The 2018 AL Cy Young winner is due to make $10.5 million in the third year of a five-year, $50 million deal.

Snell, 28, was 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 2020, his season ending when he was pulled with one out in the sixth inning of Game 6 of the World Series with a 1-0 lead, having thrown just 73 pitches.

Advertisement