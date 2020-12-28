Rays send Blake Snell to San Diego for four prospects

The Tampa Bay Rays were finalizing a blockbuster late Sunday night to trade ace lefthander Blake Snell to the San Diego Padres, per multiple reports.
In return, Tampa Bay would receive top pitching prospect Luis Patino, pitcher Cole Wilcox, and minor-league catchers Francisco Mejia and Blake Hunt.
The 2018 AL Cy Young winner is due to make $10.5 million in the third year of a five-year, $50 million deal.
Snell, 28, was 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 2020, his season ending when he was pulled with one out in the sixth inning of Game 6 of the World Series with a 1-0 lead, having thrown just 73 pitches.
