Senior Maiya Bergdorf can’t wait for St. Mary’s girls’ basketball season to get started

“I sent out a text and was like, ‘This is the seniors’ last year,’ ” recalled Bergdorf after receiving the good news in November.

The moment Maiya Bergdorf learned that the season was a go for the St. Mary’s girls’ basketball team, albeit with a shortened slate, the senior leader immediately fired off a message to her teammates.

St. Mary's Maiya Bergdorf (right) goes for a loose ball with teammate Kellyn Preira and Cathedral's Marina Greaney.

“This year, obviously, we could get shut down at any time, so we just want to make the most of it. We don’t want to put anyone on our team in jeopardy — especially us five seniors, since this is our last time.”

In March, the 25-3 Spartans were scheduled to take on Hoosac in the Division 3 state final before the MIAA canceled all the basketball and hockey championships because of COVID-19. Since, Bergdorf and every other player have learned that there are no guarantees.

The AAU seasons, if they were played at all, were abbreviated. Workouts often consisted of a Zoom session. There will be on-the-court modifications this season.

“It’s very nerve-wracking, going into the season,” said Bergdorf, a 6-foot-1-inch wing from Belmont who averaged 15.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game last season. “We’re all excited, but we’re all hesitant to be excited.”

Her second go-round brings familiarity to help combat the uncertainty.

“I think the things that might have been making her apprehensive a year ago are almost gone,” said St. Mary’s coach Jeff Newhall. “Her game is faster [and] smoother.”

Her improved mobility could actually result from a lighter basketball load. Bergdorf plays AAU for the MCW Starz program, but the team had a significantly reduced schedule last summer. In the fall, St. Mary’s played in an informal league at Bishop Guertin High School in New Hampshire. The competition lasted a few weeks before new COVID guidelines made competing unfeasible.

Overall, her schedule was less taxing. She sustained nothing more than a minor ankle twist, in contrast to more serious foot ailments as a freshman and sophomore.

“To come into the season with no serious injuries having happened over the summer is, very, very good for me,” said Bergdorf, who will play collegiately at Division 1 Sacred Heart in the Northeast Conference.

Added Newhall, “It could be that she’s got a little more gas in her tank. The way she plays the game — which is all-out, every night — you can get worn down.”

St. Mary's Maiya Bergdorf blocks Marina Greaney's path on a drive to the basket. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

In preparation for Monday’s Catholic Central opener against visiting Cathedral — a 63-34 rout for the Spartans — St. Mary’s scheduled three scrimmages. Bergdorf, who had 11 points in Monday night’s win, acknowledged at least one of the MIAA’s playing modifications — giving the passer a 6-foot bubble to inbound the ball — will take a bit to get used to for defensive players.

So will the tighter pre-game window. Traditionally, the varsity takes in the freshmen and junior varsity games and chat in the training room, etc. This season, it’s “arrive at the gym and be ready to play.”

“We would [usually] be there for hours before our game,” Bergdorf said. “It’s such a difference, timing-wise.”

In Andover, fellow Globe All-Scholastic Tatum Shaw is grappling with similar challenges. The 5-8 guard logged into her fair share of Zoom workouts and trained mostly outside, practicing step-back jumpers in her backyard.

Shaw also played volleyball for the Warriors during the Fall I season.

“We’d get games canceled on us the day before, or it’d be a waiting game to see who would play us, or a school would go remote,” she said. “Prepare for the unexpected.”

The Merrimack Valley Conference season will not begin until at least Jan. 11. For Shaw and the Warriors, the waiting game to back up their surprise 2020 run to the Division 1 final against Franklin continues.

“Our mind-set hasn’t changed. We’re treating it as if we’re going for a state championship. We want to win all the games that we’re allowed to play this year,” said Shaw.

On the court, on Zoom and in the backyard, Bergdorf, Shaw and others have continued to work on their games. This winter season is a testament to their resolve.

“They’re basketball players,” said Newhall. “They find a way to work on their craft.”

Courtside chatter

▪ Defending Division 4 co-champion Cathedral has just one returning varsity player this year due to graduation (headlined by four-time All-Scholastic Mackenzie Daleba), injuries, and COVID-19 concerns. Even so, coach Clinton Lassiter is encouraged by what he’s seen so far and excited by his team’s potential.

“We have a group of eight who are learning day by day, and it will be a bright future if everyone continues to get better,” Lassiter said. “We’re super young.”

▪ Woburn is eager to turn the page after a disappointing end to a spectacular season last winter.

The Tanners (21-2) advanced to the Division 1 North semifinals before losing by 1 point to Cambridge. This year, anchored by junior floor general Carley Dangora, Woburn is poised for another strong showing in the Middlesex-Liberty.

“We return quite a few talented players from last year’s team who got some valuable experience and will be asked to take on bigger roles this year,” coach Steve Sullivan said. “I know the girls are looking forward to the challenge.”

▪ Sam Salmans, the first seventh-grader to play varsity for Archbishop Williams, scored a team-high 8 points in her debut against her hometown team, Weymouth.

The Bishops lost, 41-30, but Salmans impressed coach Matt Mahoney.

“She had a great tryout and earned a spot on the team,” Mahoney said. “With the uncertainty of how the season is going to play out, we’re hoping to get her some experience this season so she’ll be able to step right in next year and be ready to play a bigger role.”

Correspondent Trevor Hass also contributed.








