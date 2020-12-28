Washington releases quarterback Dwayne Haskins, ending first-round QB’s brief tenure with team

The short-lived Dwayne Haskins era is over. The Washington Football Team released its former first-round pick Monday after he was benched in a loss to the Carolina Panthers and subsequently demoted for the second time this season.

The move ends a tumultuous two seasons for Haskins, who was drafted at No. 15 overall in 2019 a few months after Washington's veteran starter, Alex Smith, suffered a serious leg injury. Haskins played only 16 games for Washington, starting 13 of them and going 3-10.