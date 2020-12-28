Watch: Bill Belichick botches challenge, throws sideline phone in frustration during Patriots-Bills

In a moment Patriots fans may see as representative of the team’s disappointing 2020 season, Bill Belichick reacted to a poorly chosen coach’s challenge during Monday night’s game against the Bills by throwing a sideline phone.

Belichick elected to use one of his challenges during the AFC East matchup after Bills tight end Dawson Knox caught a 15-yard sideline pass on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter.

The Patriots’ head coach was situated near where Knox made the catch, and quickly threw the red flag to signal a challenge.