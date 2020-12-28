fb-pixel Skip to main content
Watch: Bill Belichick botches challenge, throws sideline phone in frustration during Patriots-Bills

By Hayden Bird Boston.com Staff,Updated December 28, 2020, 17 minutes ago
Bill Belichick wasn't happy on the sideline on Monday.
In a moment Patriots fans may see as representative of the team’s disappointing 2020 season, Bill Belichick reacted to a poorly chosen coach’s challenge during Monday night’s game against the Bills by throwing a sideline phone.

Belichick elected to use one of his challenges during the AFC East matchup after Bills tight end Dawson Knox caught a 15-yard sideline pass on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter.

The Patriots’ head coach was situated near where Knox made the catch, and quickly threw the red flag to signal a challenge.

Yet upon review, it ended up being a fairly straightforward decision for the officiating: Knox had caught the ball with both feet in-bounds.

Following the relatively fast review (which confirmed the Bills’ catch), Belichick was seen on the sidelines having a conversation with Patriots personnel over the phone. He then threw the phone in frustration before walking away.

“Whoever suggested to Coach Belichick that he might want to challenge that got an earful,” noted ESPN Monday Night Football play-by-play commentator Steve Levy.

Things only got worse for Belichick, as the Bills capped off the drive with an 18-yard touchdown to Stefon Diggs.