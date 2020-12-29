Drawing your best for the Emerald Necklace

Calling all young artists! Want to see your very own drawing or painting gracing fancy note cards distributed by the Emerald Necklace Conservancy? Well, now’s your chance.
The Conservancy has announced a contest for young creatives with submissions open through Jan. 4. Artists ages 2 through 12 are eligible to submit their best drawing, painting, or other 2-D work inspired by the Emerald Necklace park system.
“We have all spent more time outdoors than usual this year and we are hoping many children have made memories in our local parks that they wouldn’t have otherwise,” said Veronika Trufanova, director of development and external relations for the Conservancy. “We would love to see what has captured the imaginations and hearts of our youngest park-goers.”
Those who haven’t visited the physical Emerald Necklace can explore via emeraldnecklace.org for a sense of the plants, animals, and other natural phenomena that call this 1,000-acre stretch of parkland home.
Submissions can be sent in via snail mail or e-mail. Up to six winners will be selected and announced on Jan. 15. No more than five entries per household will be considered. Winning artists will also receive a printed copy of the Emerald Necklace’s new coloring book.
