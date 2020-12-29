By the way, these aren’t necessarily the worst series of 2020, those bad reality shows (ahem, “Too Hot to Handle”), sitcoms, and dramas that arrived with absolutely no expectations of quality. The shows below — in no particular order — are the ones I had high hopes for, the ones that built me up only to let me down. They’re the heartbreakers.

I’ve already named my 10 favorite shows of 2020, as well as a second set of 10 that stood out. Now, before the end of the year, it’s time to name the most disappointing newcomers of 2020 and moan a bit about them.

I’m back from vacation, and ready to lay some negativity on you — after thanking my colleague Don Aucoin for taking over and giving some luster to this space.

“Your Honor” (Showtime) It may act like “Breaking Bad,” as a judge completely loses his moral bearings to protect his son, but it’s a far cry from that classic. As the plot goes over the top and flirts with absurdity, so does Bryan Cranston’s acting.

“Utopia” (Amazon) Gillian Flynn of “Gone Girl” and “Sharp Objects” had a big miss with this brutally violent, hole-filled conspiracy thriller about a comic book and those who believe it will predict the future. The many characters are shallow, the save-the-world plot even more so.

“Hollywood” (Netflix) The story line, about the movie biz in the years after World War II, goes off the deep end with an alternate history that finds people of color and open gays and lesbians claiming power in Lala Land. It’s sloppy, glib, and sanctimonious.

“Tommy” (CBS) Created by Paul Attanasio of “Homicide: Life on the Streets,” “House,” and “Donnie Brasco,” and starring Edie Falco as LA’s first female police chief, this CBS procedural never should have been so thoroughly formulaic.

“Ratched” (Netflix) It’s a pretty show, sampling classic mid-20th-century melodramas and Hitchcockian suspense. But the central character is a mess of contradictions, with little connection to the source material; she’s simply a vehicle for a tedious journey into random, violent commotion.

“Tiger King” (Netflix) I wasn’t expecting anything worthwhile, but then everyone started talking about it obsessively and so I took it on. I found no redeeming qualities. Why do so many love to lavish attention on criminals who have such an unhealthy need for it?

“Space Force” (Netflix) The title, with its light political implications, promises a good time. The cast (Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow) and the creators (Carell and Greg Daniels of “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation”) do too. But this wandering, earthbound sitcom left me cold.

