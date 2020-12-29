Home prices rise by most in six years

US home prices jumped in October by the most in more than six years as a pandemic-fueled buying rush drove the number of available properties for sale to record lows. That combination of strong demand and limited supply pushed home prices up 7.9 percent in October compared with 12 months ago, according to Tuesday’s S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index. That’s the largest annual increase since June 2014. The biggest price gain was in Phoenix for the 17th straight month, where home prices rose 12.7 percent from a year ago. It was followed by Seattle with 11.7 percent and San Diego at 11.6 percent. The coronavirus outbreak has forced millions of Americans to work from home and it’s curtailed other activities like eating out, going to movies, or visiting gyms. That’s leading more people to seek out homes with more room for a home office, a bigger kitchen, or space to work out. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FINANCE

Wall Street bonuses might not be as big as expected

The Wall Street traders who generated windfalls at banks this year may reap more modest rewards than they initially hoped for. The biggest US lenders are tempering expectations for employee payouts after the global pandemic spurred an avalanche of trading activity and sent revenues soaring. Bank of America plans to keep the bonus pool for sales and trading at last year’s level, disappointing some staff. Citigroup will leave the overall pot unchanged for equities, while boosting it for bond traders by at least 10 percent. More-generous increases approaching 20 percent are under discussion at JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PANDEMIC

Cigars gain in popularity during lockdowns

Locked-down smokers around the world are proving to be a boon for the Dominican Republic’s cigar and tobacco industry. Already the world’s largest cigar producer, the Caribbean nation is on track to export a record $1 billion worth of tobacco products this year. That would represent a 6 percent jump over the $942 million it sold abroad in 2019, according to government figures. The cigar industry has emerged as a bright spot for the region’s largest economy, which is expected to shrink 5.5 percent this year, as its critical tourism and services sectors are hammered by coronavirus-related restrictions. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Lai resigns as chairman of his company after Hong Kong charges

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who was charged earlier this month with colluding with foreign forces under the city’s new national security law, resigned as chairman of Next Digital Ltd., the company he founded said in a filing on Tuesday. Lai, 73, tendered his resignation “in order to spend more time dealing with his personal affairs,” according to the statement. Next Digital said Ip Yut Kin would replace him as chairman. Lai has also resigned as executive director. The prodemocracy activist is currently on bail. Lai is a prominent critic of Beijing and Hong Kong’s authorities, while his Apple Daily newspaper has vigorously championed the city’s protest movement. Prosecutors in Hong Kong charged Lai earlier this month under the national security law imposed by Beijing in June, saying he had colluded with foreigners by calling for sanctions against China. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Airbus delivered nearly 550 new planes in 2020

Airbus has handed over close to 550 aircraft in 2020, a year derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to people familiar with the matter. The European planemaker is nearing the milestone after tallying 477 deliveries through November, the people said, asking not to be named citing confidential information. The figures are unaudited and will be finalized after the end of the year. Airbus remains comfortably ahead of Boeing, though neither is anywhere near where it expected to be when the year started. The Toulouse, France-based planemaker delivered a record 863 planes last year, before the health crisis crushed the balance sheets of airline and leasing-firm customers. Manufacturers have been scrambling since then to preserve orders and shuffle delivery schedules. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CHIPMAKERS

Activist investor targets Intel

Intel is being targeted by activist investment firm Third Point, which has amassed a stake and wants the chipmaker to explore strategic alternatives. Shares of the company jumped more than 5 percent. Dan Loeb, chief executive of Third Point, called for action to improve Intel’s performance and asked the company to hire an adviser to evaluate options, according to a letter the investor wrote to Intel chairman Omar Ishrak. Intel has fallen behind in semiconductor manufacturing and must fix the problem before major customers take their chip designs to other manufacturers, Loeb wrote in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by Bloomberg. Reuters reported the letter earlier on Tuesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RAILROADS

Freight volumes notch big gains in fourth quarter

US railroads are back, with freight volume posting the first quarterly gain in two years. Carloads increased 2.8 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, with a few days remaining in the period, according to the American Association of Railroads weekly reports compiled by Susquehanna Financial Group. Consumer spending fueled the gain as people bought more goods instead of spending on dining out or attending concerts during the coronavirus pandemic. That offset lower volume for oil, coal, autos, and other products. Intermodal cargo — items shipped in containers that move by ship, rail, and truck — is leading the rebound, rising slightly more than 10 percent. The surge reflects stronger demand for electronics, patio furniture, and exercise equipment as consumers are stuck at home. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GOVERNMENT

Fed delays end of Main Street Lending Program

The Federal Reserve has delayed the termination of the Main Street Lending Program to Jan. 8, from Dec. 31, in order to finish processing loans submitted by a Dec. 14 deadline to tap its funds. The extension was approved by the secretary of the Treasury, the Fed said in a statement Tuesday. The Treasury Department provoked controversy in November when it ordered the Fed to close Main Street and some other emergency pandemic lending programs by Dec. 31. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the order was driven by lawmakers’ intent when they crafted the Cares Act in March, legislation that provided taxpayer money to support the programs. The Fed had asked that they all be extended into 2021. Main Street has struggled to live up to its initial promise, although borrowing picked up somewhat as the deadline approached and stood at $14.5 billion as of Dec. 23. The program was designed to provide as much as $600 billion in credit to mid-sized US companies damaged by COVID-19. — BLOOMBERG NEWS