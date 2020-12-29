What can you buy with a $600 stimulus check in Boston?

As Congress debates bumping up stimulus payments to individuals during the pandemic, the federal government is preparing to send out the $600 checks authorized by the latest relief law signed by President Trump Sunday.

Six hundred dollars doesn’t buy much these days, and even less in Boston.

Boston has among the highest living costs of US metro regions, and for most people in need, the $600 will cover only a portion of just one major expense. Here’s a breakout of typical monthly expenses, such as housing, food, and car insurance in the Boston area, based on 2018-2019 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Housing

No surprises here: the $600 would barely make a dent in Boston’s housing costs. Monthly rents in the immediate Boston area averaged $1,622, according to the 2019 American Housing Survey from the Census Bureau, although tenants in newer properties are probably paying much more. Homeowners don’t fare much better. The average monthly mortgage payment in the Boston area is about $1,984, according to the AHS Census data.

So a two-person household, combining checks, would be able to cover somewhere between two-thirds to three-quarters of just one month’s housing costs.

Food

The average weekly grocery bill in Boston runs at about $113, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, so one stimulus check would cover five trips to the supermarket.

Looked at another way, the cost of meal in Suffolk County is $4.32, averaged across seven days of breakfast, lunch, and dinner, according to the most recent calculations from the food insecurity organization Feeding America. For a family of three, monthly meal costs top $1,100, meaning they could stretch the checks all three get from the government to cover a little more than a month and a half of eating.

(Feeding America looks at data from the USDA, Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics and food price data and analysis provided by research firm Nielsen to determine the cost of meals in different geographies.)

Meanwhile, the labor bureau found that consumers in Boston spend roughly $345 eating out each month. Since most people are ordering takeout or delivery, fees from third-party apps such as Uber Eats and DoorDash eat into the food dollar. And while $600 may buy a lot of Happy Meals and other fast food, eating healthier is often more expensive; a kale caesar salad from sweetgreen, for example, costs $10.75 before delivery fees and tips, so the stimulus checks won’t, as it were, keep people in greens for very long.

Transportation

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that on average, consumers in Boston spend about $980 each month on transportation expenses, including vehicle payments, gasoline, and public transportation, which is more than a single stimulus payment.

If solely used on one-way passes for the T, the stimulus check would cover 250 rides or little more than a half-year’s worth of monthly passes for the subway and bus system, and much much less for the commuter rail, depending on where you live.

According to Car Insurance Comparison, which cites data from analytics firm Quadrant, drivers in Boston pay about $300 monthly for car insurance, so the stimulus check may cover up to two months.

Health Care

Those living in Boston likely pay around $540 per month for health care, according to federal data, leaving a little extra left over from the stimulus check for extra items such as over-the-counter medicine or out-of-pocket fees.

Electric/Gas/Phone/Internet

Several utility bills would likely eat up much of a $600 stimulus check in Boston. Across the board, renters and home owners spend roughly $373 a month on utilities and public services, according to the labor bureau; monthly electric and gas bills alone can cost $150 and $116 respectively on average in the Boston area, according to the American Housing Survey.

A standard Internet, phone, and television package from Xfinity could cost $125 per month in Boston, or four months of a single stimulus check.









