Bootblack Brand syrups put a twist on classic cocktails

In pursuit of a good cocktail at his favorite local bars, but usually disappointed, Paul Kubiski, a graphic artist from Rhode Island, developed his own line of cocktail syrups he named Bootblack Brand. Inspired by flavor profiles of Indian, Asian, and Mexican cuisines, the cocktail mixes use simple syrup, botanicals, and spices to enhance your imbibing at home. They’re crafted in small batches with natural ingredients. Each delivers complex, layered flavors, and when combined with a spirit, creates a twist to a classic cocktail. “It takes you down those routes, but a bit left of center,” says Kubiski. For a Moscow Mule, Kubiski suggests mixing the Ginger Cardamom Lime, a riff on ginger beer, with vodka, or to use bourbon for a Kentucky Mule. The Cranberry Jalapeno, earthy and tart, provides slight heat in the back of your throat and elevates a margarita. The Modern Old Fashioned with cocoa, chilies, and agave has hints of smoke and begs for tequila. Spiced Hot Toddy with rum will warm your bones. Interchange spirits and conjure up your own inventive drink. Or simply use one with seltzer for a virgin cocktail (about $15 for 8 ounces; $18 for 375 ml or 12.75 ounces). Available at The Boston Shaker, 69 Holland St., Somerville, 617-718-2999; Davis Squared, 487 Mass Ave., Arlington, 781-643-6700; Reveler Beverage Co., 250 Chestnut St., Needham, 781-400-1203; The Concord Market, 77 Lowell Road, Concord, 978-369-7500, or visit bootblackbrand.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND