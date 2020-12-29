Cheers to the end of 2020, the year of the Quarantini

In the interest of bipartisanship, the Seelbach is a drink cocktail lovers and wine-drinkers can appreciate equally. Liza Weisstuch

At the end of each year, writers tackle the Three R’s: roundup, review, reflect. In past years, when I’d talk to bartenders about what had most excited curious drinkers, I’d hear about bitters they made with exotic spices and how they were incorporating elements beyond liquid into cocktails. (Fire! Dry ice!) But the past 12 months brought the rise of one drink — or one drink style, rather. The Quarantini dwarfed anything that stood a chance of becoming a trend back in February, when we were innocently meeting friends at bars and talking about the unnerving reports of a virus wreaking havoc in Italy. Then the city shut down on March 25 and we hit liquor stores to stock up on booze and supplies to perfect our own cocktail-making skills. Cocktail Kingdom, the leading online barware company, saw one of its most popular items, the Essential Cocktail Set, increase in sales by 150 percent in 2020 over 2019. The set includes a Japanese-designed mixing glass, jigger, shaking tins and Hawthorne strainer, plus a sleek barspoon.

But to be sure, not everyone reached for a shaker and strainer settling in to binge-watch “Tiger King.” According to Nielsen, ready-to-drink products, the industry term for premade products like canned cocktails, grew 40 percent from 2018 to 2019 and in late September they were up 162 percent for the prior 17 weeks compared to the same weeks last year. Local distilleries jumped in on the game. Bully Boy Distillers in Roxbury launched an amaro spritz, its first canned cocktail, in August.