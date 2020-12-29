Cook like Alex Guarnaschelli

Deviled eggs soaked in borscht, from Alex Guarnaschelli's new book, “Cook With Me.” JOHNNY MILLER/NYT

Helpful, funny, personal and typically self-deprecating, the voice of Alex Guarnaschelli, the chef, restaurateur, and television cooking personality, is unmistakable throughout her new book, “Cook With Me.” There are many great recipes that should have a place on your table. Something for New Year’s? Go no further than her deviled eggs soaked in borscht (not necessarily homemade) to color them purple, with whipped cream — whipped cream! — to fluff the filling. Or broil and flame some provolone for delicious fun (it works). And don’t forget dumplings without wrappers, cauliflower steaks, mixed mushrooms or salmon and kale on a sheet pan, a salad of rescued vegetable tops and mulled white wine. “Cook With Me: 150 Recipes for the Home Cook” by Alex Guarnaschelli (Clarkson Potter, $35).