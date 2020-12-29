Cook like Alex Guarnaschelli

fb-pixel Skip to main content

Helpful, funny, and self-deprecating, the voice of the chef, restaurateur, and TV cooking personality is unmistakable throughout her new book, ‘Cook With Me’

By Florence Fabricant New York Times,Updated December 29, 2020, 48 minutes ago
Deviled eggs soaked in borscht, from Alex Guarnaschelli's new book, “Cook With Me.”
Deviled eggs soaked in borscht, from Alex Guarnaschelli's new book, “Cook With Me.”JOHNNY MILLER/NYT

Helpful, funny, personal and typically self-deprecating, the voice of Alex Guarnaschelli, the chef, restaurateur, and television cooking personality, is unmistakable throughout her new book, “Cook With Me.” There are many great recipes that should have a place on your table. Something for New Year’s? Go no further than her deviled eggs soaked in borscht (not necessarily homemade) to color them purple, with whipped cream — whipped cream! — to fluff the filling. Or broil and flame some provolone for delicious fun (it works). And don’t forget dumplings without wrappers, cauliflower steaks, mixed mushrooms or salmon and kale on a sheet pan, a salad of rescued vegetable tops and mulled white wine. “Cook With Me: 150 Recipes for the Home Cook” by Alex Guarnaschelli (Clarkson Potter, $35).

