Not your average citrus zester

If you’re in the market for a zester, OXO Good Grips Citrus Zester with Channel Knife is a good choice. The stainless steel blade has small, sharp holes that easily produce strands from the peel of lemons, limes, or oranges, leaving the pith behind. The tool offers a bonus — a channel knife on the back of the blade that creates long spirals to add a twist to your martini, Negroni, or other cocktails. OXO’s signature non-slip handle is comfortable to hold and makes it simple to carve out those citrus threads and coils ($10 to $12). Available at www.williams-sonoma.com, amazon.com, and other websites.