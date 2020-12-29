fb-pixel Skip to main content

Not your average citrus zester

The OXO Good Grips tool offers a bonus — a channel knife on the back of the blade that creates long spirals to add a twist to your martini, Negroni, or other cocktails

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated December 29, 2020, 49 minutes ago
OXO Good Grips Citrus Zester with Channel Knife.
OXO Good Grips Citrus Zester with Channel Knife.

If you’re in the market for a zester, OXO Good Grips Citrus Zester with Channel Knife is a good choice. The stainless steel blade has small, sharp holes that easily produce strands from the peel of lemons, limes, or oranges, leaving the pith behind. The tool offers a bonus — a channel knife on the back of the blade that creates long spirals to add a twist to your martini, Negroni, or other cocktails. OXO’s signature non-slip handle is comfortable to hold and makes it simple to carve out those citrus threads and coils ($10 to $12). Available at www.williams-sonoma.com, amazon.com, and other websites.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.