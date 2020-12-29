Recipe: French eggs en cocotte with mushrooms starts a New Year’s menu that kicks the old year into the dustbin

Serves 4

Tender baked eggs make a splendid appetizer for a menu to sweep the old year into the dustbin and welcome the new one with open arms. The classic French eggs en cocotte (cocottes are little baking dishes with handles) can also be served as breakfast. Use whatever small heatproof dishes you have, such as ramekins or custard cups; mixing it up is OK here. The recipe takes only a few minutes to assemble if you serve the baked eggs without a garnish. But it's fun to find a little surprise in the bottom of the dishes -- roasted cherry tomatoes, chopped ham, or sauteed button mushrooms, as this recipe instructs you to do. Assemble everything and refrigerate the dishes until it's time to bake the eggs. Let them sit at room temperature for 20 minutes to take the chill out. Serve with crusty bread and small spoons.

Butter (for the dishes) 1 tablespoon butter 8 medium button mushrooms, thinly sliced Salt and pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley 4 eggs

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Bring a tea kettle of water to a boil. Generously butter 4 small baking dishes, ramekins, or custard cups (1/2-cup capacity each). Set them in a baking pan.

2. In a skillet over medium heat, melt the 1 tablespoon butter. Add the mushrooms, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 3 minutes, or until the mushrooms release their moisture. Turn up the heat and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes more, or until the skillet is dry and the mushrooms start to brown. Spoon mushrooms into each of the baking dishes. Make a little indentation in the mushrooms for the egg to sit in. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of the parsley.

3. Break an egg into each dish and sprinkle them with a small amount of salt and pepper. Pour boiling water around the edges of the baking pan until it comes halfway up to the smallest or shortest little dish.

4. Transfer the baking pan to the oven. Bake the eggs for 12 to 14 minutes, or until the whites are set and the yolks are firm on top but still runny. Meanwhile, set a double thickness of paper towels on a plate. Use tongs to pick up the egg dishes carefully, tap them on the paper towels to remove the moisture, and set each on a small plate. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon parsley.

Sheryl Julian