Recipe: This New Year’s, indulge in a classic steak marchand de vin, with a red-wine pan sauce and old-school charm

Serves 4

Steak marchand de vin ("wine merchant" in French), served with a red-wine pan sauce, has an old-school elegance that seems fitting for New Year’s. The year didn't treat us well. All the more reason to indulge in a classic steakhouse dish. Getting it to your own table isn’t as hard as it sounds. You need a heavy skillet for browning the strip steaks (many cooks prefer cast-iron) and give them a good, hard sear on the outside without overcooking the center. If you don’t have cast-iron, choose your heaviest pan. After browning, add butter, thyme, and garlic to the pan. As the butter melts, spoon it over the top of the steaks. When they're done (125 on a meat thermometer for medium rare), transfer them to a rack to rest. Whisk chopped shallots with red wine into the meat juices, lower the heat, and whisk in more butter, a small piece at a time. The key here is not to let the sauce get too hot. The butter shouldn’t melt completely. If it's starting to melt, remove the pan from the heat immediately and continue whisking in butter. Serve the well-rested steak thickly sliced, with roasted potatoes and wilted spinach. Toast the end of a year we won’t soon forget.

2 New York strips steaks, strip loin steaks, or shell steaks (about 10 ounces each) Salt and pepper, to taste 3 tablespoons canola oil 2 cloves garlic, whole but lightly smashed 2 sprigs fresh thyme 10 tablespoons butter 1 large shallot, finely chopped 1 cup red wine 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

1. Have on hand a cast-iron or another heavy skillet. Set a wire rack on a large plate.

2. Sprinkle the steaks generously with salt and pepper. Set the skillet over medium-high heat and heat the oil. When it is hot, set the steaks in the pan. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes on a side, or until well browned.

3. Add the whole garlic cloves, thyme sprigs, and 2 tablespoons of the butter to the pan. As the butter melts, spoon it over the top of the steaks, cooking them about 3 minutes more, or until a thermometer inserted into the center of a steak registers 125 degrees for medium rare. Cook 2 minutes more for medium-done meat. Transfer the steaks to the rack and set in a warm place.

4. Add the shallot to the pan and cook, stirring often, for 2 to 3 minutes, or until softened. Add the wine and Worcestershire. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer for 5 to 7 minutes, or until the pan is nearly dry.

5. Turn the heat to low. Whisk 1 tablespoon of the butter into the pan. Keep adding butter, 1 tablespoon at a time, until it is all incorporated. If the butter starts to melt, lift the pan off the heat to cool it and continue whisking in butter.

6. Remove the garlic and thyme from the sauce. Stir in the vinegar and chives.

7. Slice both steaks thickly. Divide among 4 dinner plates and spoon the sauce over the top.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick