Recipe: Your New Year’s menu will finish with a flourish with sticky bun bread pudding

Serves 4

Your New Year's menu will finish with a flourish with this warm, creamy bread pudding that is as good as a sticky bun. With a rich, soft custard on the bottom and a crunchy, slightly salty butterscotch topping laden with pecans, the pudding is all comfort. For all that we’ve been through this year, we can use this giant dose of comfort. You begin by buttering brioche or challah, cut the bread into triangles, and set them in a baking dish. Pour over eggs, milk, and cream, top with a syrup made with brown sugar and butter, and finally chopped pecans. Bake the dish in a water bath and serve warm. The recipe calls for both unsalted and salted butter, but if you only have unsalted, just add a few pinches of salt to the sticky bun topping. Bid farewell to 2020 and celebrate the light ahead.

Butter (for the dish) 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature 7 slices brioche or challah 2 eggs plus 2 extra yolks 3 tablespoons granulated sugar 1½ teaspoons vanilla extract 1 cup heavy cream 1½ cups whole milk 4 tablespoons salted butter, cut into small pieces ½ cup dark brown sugar 2 tablespoons light corn syrup 1 tablespoon water ½ cup pecans, coarsely chopped

1. Butter a shallow 1 1/2-quart baking dish. Have on hand a roasting pan in which the baking dish will fit with space around the sides, and a saucepan of hot (not boiling) water.

2. Spread the unsalted butter on one side of each slice of bread. Halve the slices on the diagonal and cut each half into 2 or 3 triangles. Arrange the triangles in the baking dish in overlapping layers, crust sides pointing down.

3. In a bowl, whisk the eggs and extra yolks, granulated sugar, and 1 teaspoon of the vanilla until blended. Blend in the cream and milk until well mixed. Pour the mixture evenly over the bread. Press the bread down into the custard with the flat of a hand. Set it aside for about 15 minutes so the bread absorbs the custard.

4. Set the oven at 350 degrees.

5. While the bread soaks, make the topping: In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine the salted butter, brown sugar, corn syrup, and water. Stir until the butter melts and the mixture comes to a boil. Boil for 30 seconds. Stir in the remaining 1/2 teaspoon vanilla.

6. Gently press the bread into the custard once again. Sprinkle with the pecans. Drizzle the top with the brown-sugar syrup.

7. Set the pudding dish inside the roasting pan. Slide a rack from the middle of the oven about 1/3 of the way out. Place the pudding in the oven. Pour enough hot (not boiling) water around the pudding dish until it comes halfway up the sides of the dish. Carefully slide the rack back into the oven. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the pudding is golden brown and crunchy on top and the custard is almost set. It should quiver very slightly in the center.

8. Remove the pudding from the oven and remove the baking dish from the water bath. Wipe the bottom. Let it cool for at least 15 minutes to let the custard set (it will continue to cook a little). Serve warm.

Sally Pasley Vargas