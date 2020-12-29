She got her start as a student baker at Brookline High School. Now she has her own shop in Chestnut Hill

Pastry chef Emily O’Brien, 24, got her culinary start not at a swanky restaurant or an indie bakery but at Brookline High. She was a student-chef at the school’s on-site restaurant, Restaurant 108, waking up long before classes started to bake for the day. From there, she went straight to the Culinary Institute of America before returning to the world of Boston fine dining at Zuma and the Boston Harbor Hotel.

What compelled you to open now — and what do you offer?

Our current assortment is cookies, brownies, pecan bars, croissants, and we have a signature brown butter sage Bundt cake. That is our current year-round menu. We’ll be adding some seasonal options that I’m really excited for, but that’s currently what we’re starting with. We have four flavors of cookies — chocolate chip, sugar, M&M, oatmeal raisin — and cream cheese and chocolate chip brownie. A small, 10-item selection. I bake them all myself. There’s a lot of love put into everything I do.

How did you manage to pull this off during a pandemic?

I graduated from the CIA in 2017 with the dream of opening my own bakery, but at the start of my career, I went into fine dining, throughout Boston. Because of COVID-19, I was furloughed from my position at an expensive fine-dining restaurant. After the furlough, it gave me an opportunity to reflect on what I really wanted to do. I realized I had an opportunity. Fine dining wasn’t going to be an option for the next year, and I could focus on opening my own shop. That started at the beginning of the pandemic, around March. It was a quick acceleration. I had a lot of help from the Street. They gave me the opportunity to market this for the year, and we’ll see where it goes from there. I was able to follow my dream with all the down time I had with the pandemic. But it’s been a lifelong dream for me. it just happened to be the right time, which is interesting.

What makes your bakery so special?

I grew up in the area that the bakery is opening in, and I’ve always seen this need for what we’re offering: the cookies, brownies, things people can give as gifts, especially during the holidays — we’re seeing a lot of that — and something people can bring to their family’s table and give to friends and family. It’s a homestyle bakery. Like I said, I bake everything myself with a lot of passion and love. There weren’t a lot of those options around this area, in my eyes.

What do you love about baking?

For me, it’s seeing how happy my baked goods make my clients and my guests. A story yesterday: My business is five days old now. I had a young girl come in with her $10. Her mom was standing outside the door. She ordered one M&M cookie. I saw her try it outside. The amount of elation that came across her face was beyond rewarding for me. That’s why I do it. I love quality baked goods. I want people to really enjoy what they’re tasting.

What led you into this field to begin with?

I’ve been a baker at home since I was very little. I had the opportunity at Brookline High School to work at the restaurant there, called Restaurant 108. I had a great experience working there during high school, and it really drove me to want to do it in college. I graduated straight from high school and went to the Culinary Institute of America. It was a very streamlined process for me; I just knew I loved it from when I started to do it.

I think a lot of people might not know that Brookline High has a restaurant. What was it like to work there, as a teenager?

It was a real restaurant. Students made everything and served actual clients. It was a unique set-up for sure. You had to learn how to manage a point-of-sale system. It was a full-blown thing. I did all of the baking. People thought I was crazy. I would show up to school much earlier than the rest of the students to go bake. People were like, ‘Why do you love this so much?’ But this was my favorite part of high school. I would love to just show up early and bake, and they let me do it. It was phenomenal.

What’s your earliest food memory?

My grandmother did a lot of baking. That started my passion. I come from a large family, very happy, and I wanted to reflect that into my own adulthood experience. We didn’t eat out as a kid. Everyone made things for each other, especially my grandmother.

Why did you decide to work in Boston after graduation?

It meant a lot to me to come home. I have a lot of people in my life who want to see me succeed and being able to do that in their community meant a lot to me — to be able to serve people I grew up going to school with, going to church with, et cetera, having this sense of community. I consider myself very involved in the Chestnut Hill and Brookline area and being able to serve them here means the world. My little brother’s kindergarten teacher came in yesterday and said, ‘I saw your brother!’ It’s so rewarding to see those people enjoy my baked goods.

What’s the future of small businesses? How do you see this shaking out? What support do you need?

I would say that opening up in a time like now, the only direction we can go is up. By way of support for small businesses, there have been a lot of campaigns recently, especially during the pandemic. If we can continue that, even when the pandemic ends, that would mean so much to a small business owner like myself. I put everything I have into this. I spent my whole life trying to dream this up and now all my hours doing it, so supporting small business is huge: buying local, buying gifts of food locally, would be phenomenal.

Where do you eat when you’re not baking?

I live in Brighton. My favorite go-to spot opened a year or two ago now: Brighton Bodega. I highly recommend their truffle mac-and-cheese. They make mini-raviolis with it, but I digress. I’m a huge fan of Yvonne’s. My girlfriend and I do Burro Bar in the South End, Frenchie Wine Bar in the South End, and I did a birthday party at Banyan and I really enjoyed that, too. It’s an eclectic mix. But Brighton Bodega is my number-one hitter. And I have a soft spot in my heart for Blackbird Doughnuts. As a pastry chef, I cannot get enough. They had a fig doughnut. I’m not sure if it’s on their menu anymore. It was phenomenal.

OK, easier questions: What’s your favorite quarantine snack and binge-watch?

I am a sucker for Reese’s, truthfully. I know that as a pastry chef I should have a more elegant snack, but peanut butter cups have been my go-to. And I’ve been watching “The Crown” religiously.

Finally, for those of us who have taken up baking during quarantine: Any advice?

I always chill my cookie dough before baking. When it comes out of the mixer, the butter will be incorporated but softened. Firming up the butter in the dough will help give your cookies the right shape and make sure they don’t thin out too much. The second: I try whenever possible to measure everything by weight over volume. Accuracy is everything in baking, and investing in a small scale and measuring by weight at home will help deliver consistent baked goods every time.

