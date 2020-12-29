Ski lessons for adults, a socially distant wine festival, and an ice hotel in Sweden

Here’s the perfect reason to play hooky from work or school: Pats Peak launches its weekday adult ski and snowboard clinics on Jan. 4, offering a lesson, morning lift ticket, and lunch for less than the cost of a half-day lift ticket. Clinics run Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings until the end of the season, except for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the week of Presidents’ Day, and school vacation week Feb. 22-26. Meet up to eight other participants at 10 a.m. at the Snowsports School Meeting Place and enjoy a two-hour lesson, followed by lunch. Plan to ski a bunch this season? Get a Discount Adult Clinic Card: $175 for five adult clinics or $300 for 10; or $40 for one Guest for a Day/Try an Adult Clinic card. Starting Jan. 6, women can join in the Women’s Only Wednesday (WOW) program, which starts at 9 a.m., includes a boxed breakfast and lunch, and runs for seven weeks. The clinics include only women instructors. Cost is $299 for seven-week program or $70 per day; includes lift ticket, lesson, and two meals. 888-728-7732, www.patspeak.com

The Boston Wine Festival runs from Jan. 12 through March 27. handout (Custom credit)

Enjoy Boston’s wine festival

Grab a few of your favorite people and enjoy a dinner during the Boston Harbor Hotel’s 32nd annual Boston Wine Festival (check for updates in case of COVID-related changes). The festival runs from Jan. 12 through March 27 and welcomes some of the world’s most prestigious winemakers. Popular events include the Battle of the Cabs on Jan. 15 and 16 and Meritage Madness (when you’ll sample Bordeaux-style wine from Napa Valley) on Jan. 23. February events include the renowned Far Neinte dinner and the Moet & Chandon dinner (a champagne-paired meal hosted by the hotel’s chef Daniel Bruce). Events will be offered for groups of two, four, or six to allow for a socially distanced experience. Take advantage of the hotel’s special room rate starting at $275. 617-439-7000, www.bostonwinefestival.net

See Virginia’s Native American exhibit

Don’t miss the Jamestown Settlement’s new exhibit, whether you experience it in person or online. “FOCUSED: A Century of Virginia Indian Resilience” opens Jan. 29 and offers a look at the struggles of Virginia’s Native American people. It includes photographs on loan from the Smithsonian Institution’s American Indian Archive Center and early-20th-century artifacts from the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, such as a turkey feather mantle handwoven in the 1930s. Tune in on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. for educational webcasts about Virginia in the 17th and 18th centuries. Also, check out the museum’s other at-home offerings, which include curatorial blogs, videos, hands-on demonstrations on how to make a twined basket, and for schools, virtual classes and museum tours. historyisfun.org/at-home

The Strawberry Room at Sweden’s Icehotel 31. handout (Custom credit)

Stay in an ice hotel

Artists, lighting designers, and ice production crews have created 18 suites made entirely of ice and snow for hardy souls ready to brave a night in a winter wonderland. Sweden’s Icehotel 31, made from 563 tons of ice, welcomes guests until April 11, when the hotel melts down to the Torne River. Until then, you can stay in rooms where the temperature registers 5 degrees below zero. This year, the hotel has also created six new art suites available for small weddings and other celebrations. Icehotel 365′s six suites remain open year-round. Altogether, the Icehotel includes 54 cold rooms, an ice cinema, a ceremony hall, an ice bar, and 10 Olympic-size swimming pools. The hotel has created an online Augmented Reality Experience for those who want to see the suites from afar. Access the experience through @icehotelsweden on Instagram. The hotel is located in Jukkasjärvi in northern Sweden. Rates vary. www.icehotel.com

A stylish airplane seat cover

Whether you’re flying next week or next summer, start planning for your trip now. California-based NiceSeats makes airplane seat covers that work on economy and business seats. These machine-washable and reusable covers have cotton sateen center panels and side panels made with a stretch-knit blend of spandex, rayon, and polyester. They come with a built-in storage pocket that holds small items during flight and serves as a carry pouch for travel. Don’t worry: Your seat cover won’t block the TV screen of the person behind you or prevent you from accessing a tray table that’s stored in an armrest. They come in the Original size, which fits standard economy seats, and a Lie Flat version that works on business and first-class seats that turn into a bed. Choose a cover that comes in a travel set and you’ll also get a face mask and 2-ounce bottle of NiceSpray, an all-natural disinfectant that works on skin, fabrics, and surfaces. $68-89. niceseats.com

