They packed up their lives in New York to bring Sunny’s natural wines to Amesbury

When the pandemic hit in early March, Caitlin Frame and Laura Poladsky didn’t waste time getting their panic-buying priorities in line. “The first thing we did was buy a case of wine; just to be clear,” says Frame. “Everybody was buying toilet paper,” adds Poladsky, “and we were buying wine.” It was a prescient purchase. While Frame, a musician, and Poladsky, an artist, started off 2020 living in Ridgewood, Queens, they’d end it on the North Shore, co-owners of Amesbury’s new natural wine shop, Sunny’s. So that initial case of lockdown wine? Call it research.
Frame, who grew up in Newburyport, has an impressive CV outside of music that includes stints behind the bar at trendsetting Brooklyn restaurants Marlow & Sons and Diner. She was also on the opening team at Manhattan’s celebrated Frenchette, whose natural wine program has been the focus of national attention. In early 2020, she and Poladsky were embarking on new projects — helping to open a bar and an artists’ studio, respectively — that ultimately fizzled as New York’s stay-at-home orders took effect. But the two remained hungry for a new project. So when they left the city in late spring to visit Frame’s family, their bottled-up creative energy, entrepreneurial spirit, and what Poladsky refers to jokingly as a “real estate problem,” led them to an attractive corner storefront in Amesbury. “This town is stupid cute,” Poladsky recalls thinking. “This is it. This is where we can do something.” A couple of weeks later, she and Frame left New York for good.
Sunny’s opened its doors at the end of October, offering shelves lined with tastefully curated bottles of Malvasia and Montepulciano in a region where it might be easier to find Moxie. Frame and Poladsky have succeeded in building a foundation of interesting, low-intervention, ethically produced wines that showcase female winemakers whenever possible, and the two pride themselves in hand-selling each bottle. In this area of Massachusetts that already values local food, organic farming, and craft beer, natural wine — which shares an ethos with those movements — seems like a no-brainer.
Speaking to them, it’s clear Frame and Poladsky are energized both about the beautiful wines they sell, but also about sharing them with their community. “It feels like there’s a lot of momentum in Amesbury right now,” says Frame, and the co-owners look forward to a time when they can gather together their new neighbors for the kinds of community-minded, arts-focused events that characterized their time in New York.
“I think we both really love to, for lack of a better word, serve people,” reflects Frame, “And serve in all the different ways. . . . I like to be part of creating an environment people are excited to be in and feel comfortable in,” “And feel safe in,” adds Poladsky, and Frame echoes her, before summing it up: “And I think Sunny’s is a microcosm of all of those things that we’ve learned and loved to do.”