They packed up their lives in New York to bring Sunny’s natural wines to Amesbury

When the pandemic hit in early March, Caitlin Frame and Laura Poladsky didn’t waste time getting their panic-buying priorities in line. “The first thing we did was buy a case of wine; just to be clear,” says Frame. “Everybody was buying toilet paper,” adds Poladsky, “and we were buying wine.” It was a prescient purchase. While Frame, a musician, and Poladsky, an artist, started off 2020 living in Ridgewood, Queens, they’d end it on the North Shore, co-owners of Amesbury’s new natural wine shop, Sunny’s. So that initial case of lockdown wine? Call it research.

Frame, who grew up in Newburyport, has an impressive CV outside of music that includes stints behind the bar at trendsetting Brooklyn restaurants Marlow & Sons and Diner. She was also on the opening team at Manhattan’s celebrated Frenchette, whose natural wine program has been the focus of national attention. In early 2020, she and Poladsky were embarking on new projects — helping to open a bar and an artists’ studio, respectively — that ultimately fizzled as New York’s stay-at-home orders took effect. But the two remained hungry for a new project. So when they left the city in late spring to visit Frame’s family, their bottled-up creative energy, entrepreneurial spirit, and what Poladsky refers to jokingly as a “real estate problem,” led them to an attractive corner storefront in Amesbury. “This town is stupid cute,” Poladsky recalls thinking. “This is it. This is where we can do something.” A couple of weeks later, she and Frame left New York for good.