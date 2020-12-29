Abortion access policies become law in Massachusetts despite Governor Baker’s veto

Abortion rights will be formally codified in state law, and access to the procedure will be expanded after the Senate on Tuesday joined the House in overriding Governor Charlie Baker’s veto of the legislation.

The Senate reaffirmed its support for the abortion access measures (H 5179) on a 32-8 vote, one day after the House’s 107-46 vote.

The bill, initially passed within the state budget and then returned by Baker with amendments that lawmakers ultimately rejected, will allow abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy in cases with a fatal fetal anomaly and if “necessary, in the best medical judgment of the physician, to preserve the patient’s physical or mental health.” It would also lower from 18 to 16 the age at which individuals can seek an abortion without consent from a parent or a judge.