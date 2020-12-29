Controversial monument depicting Lincoln standing over freed slave removed from Back Bay

The mayor in June had voiced support for the Boston Art Commission’s vote to remove the monument, a replica of a statue in Washington, D.C. by Charlestown-born 19th-century sculptor Thomas Ball. The statue has been criticized since its installation for the demeaning pose of the formerly enslaved man. The man depicted is Archer Alexander , a Black man who helped the Union Army, fled slavery, and was again enslaved under the Fugitive Slave Act.

On Tuesday morning, workers took the “Emancipation Group” statue from its perch in Park Square next to the Park Plaza Hotel. A request for comment was sent to Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s office.

A controversial statue depicting Abraham Lincoln standing over a half-dressed, formerly enslaved man has been removed from its longtime location in Boston’s Back Bay, months after the city’s Art Commission voted to take it down amid a nationwide reckoning on racial justice.

The replica that sat in Park Square was an 1879 gift of Moses Kimball, a local politician, according to the city.

The monument came under scrutiny earlier this year as protests against racism led communities to reexamine monuments of slave traders and Civil War generals, as well as those that are perceived to demean Black men and women. Archer in the statue is half-dressed and kneeling at the feet of Lincoln.

“After engaging in a public process, it’s clear that residents and visitors to Boston have been uncomfortable with this statue, and its reductive representation of the Black man’s role in the abolitionist movement,” Walsh said in a June statement. “I fully support the Boston Art Commission’s decision for removal and thank them for their work.”

A sign the city put up in the Park Square spot where the statue had been detailed the rationale for the removal vote and plans for the controversial monument going forward.

“On June 30, 2020, after five hours of verbal testimony and discussion, the Boston Art Commission voted unanimously to document and remove Emancipation Group, starting a process to relocate it to a new publicly accessible location where it could be better explained,” the sign said.

It continued, “The decision acknowledged the statue’s role in perpetuating harmful prejudices and obscuring the role of Black Americans in shaping the nation’s freedoms. ... It will be placed in storage until a new location can be identified.”

