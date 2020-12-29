fb-pixel Skip to main content

First Night Boston cancels New Year’s Eve Fireworks

By Sofia Saric Globe Correspondent,Updated December 29, 2020, 17 minutes ago
In this file photo, fireworks erupt over the Boston Common during First Night festivities. This year, First Night festivities will be livestreamed because of the pandemic and the traditional New Year’s Eve fireworks displays are canceled.
Boston’s traditional New Year’s Eve fireworks displays are canceled for the first time since 1975 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In November, the First Night Boston celebration typically held around Boston and over Boston Harbor was called off by organizers, according to the website, in favor of a livestreamed and broadcast event. First Night tweeted out a reminder Monday that the cancellation includes the traditional fireworks over the city.

The typical festivities of live music, artwork and fireworks will be replaced with over six hours of livestreamed artistic and musical performances, according to a First Night Boston tweet.

The online stream, beginning at 6 p.m., will include performances from rock band Sons of Levin, the alternative duo Of Sea and Stone, Mariachi singer Veronica Robles, and many others. Various local channels will be carrying some segments.

Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.