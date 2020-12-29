First Night Boston cancels New Year’s Eve Fireworks

Boston’s traditional New Year’s Eve fireworks displays are canceled for the first time since 1975 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In November, the First Night Boston celebration typically held around Boston and over Boston Harbor was called off by organizers, according to the website, in favor of a livestreamed and broadcast event. First Night tweeted out a reminder Monday that the cancellation includes the traditional fireworks over the city.
Unfortunately there are no fireworks this year at Boston Common or over Boston Harbor. We hope to have them back with us in 2021! #together21— FirstNight (@FirstNight) December 28, 2020
The typical festivities of live music, artwork and fireworks will be replaced with over six hours of livestreamed artistic and musical performances, according to a First Night Boston tweet.
The online stream, beginning at 6 p.m., will include performances from rock band Sons of Levin, the alternative duo Of Sea and Stone, Mariachi singer Veronica Robles, and many others. Various local channels will be carrying some segments.
Our stream starts at 6:00 p.m. on 12/31! Some performers: classic rockers @sonsoflevin, Boston jazz linchpin The Makanda Project, and East Boston Mariachi pioneer @veronicarobles and many more. Full lineup here: https://t.co/0jJGdRJCz5 pic.twitter.com/XaSPeE0sbK— FirstNight (@FirstNight) December 27, 2020
