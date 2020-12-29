First veteran residents of soldiers’ homes in Holyoke and Chelsea to receive coronavirus vaccine

Aucoin, the statement said, served from 1961 to 1965 during the Vietnam era and, while stationed at Pope Air Force Base in North Carolina, worked as a control tower operator. He has lived at the Holyoke home since 2018, officials said.

In a statement, the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services said the resident, former Air Force Airman 2nd Class Robert Aucoin, 78, will receive his shot at 10:30 a.m. in the lobby of the facility.

The first veteran resident of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, where scores of aging veterans have succumbed to the coronavirus, will receive the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning, officials said.

His vaccination follows a wrenching period at the home, where more than 70 veterans have died from the virus, prompting criminal negligence charges against two former officials. The charges stem from what an independent investigation called the “worst decision” the facility made during the crisis: combining two dementia units into one because of a staffing shortage, putting veterans with the virus in close proximity to those who were possibly infected and those who weren’t showing signs of illness.

The units were combined on the afternoon of March 27, when the outbreak was sweeping through the facility, and brought together 42 veterans without regard for their COVID-19 status, prosecutors have said.

At the time the indictments were handed up in September, authorities said 76 veteran residents of the Holyoke facility had died from the virus. And on Dec. 16, a 77th resident of the Soldiers’ Home — who’d been staying at Holyoke Medical Center since April — died after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

The front entrance to the Soldiers' Home’s Lawrence F. Quigley Memorial Hospital in Chelsea. Matthew J. Lee

Also Tuesday, the first veteran resident of the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea, where at least 31 residents have died from COVID-19, will receive the vaccine, officials said.

Dominic Pitella, 94, who served as a corporal with the Army Air Corps, will receive the vaccine at 10:50 a.m. in the Quigley Building at 91 Crest Ave. in Chelsea, the state health and human services agency said in a separate statement.

Pitella, a former cook with the 559th Air Service Group, served in the Pacific Theater during World War II from 1945 to 1946 and was awarded the Army of Occupation Medal, World War II Victory Medal, and the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, the statement said.

He has lived at the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea since 2018, according to the statement.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.