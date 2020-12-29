Here’s who’s going to work for the new mayors in Cranston, Warwick, and Central Falls

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and now Bill Belichick knows what it’s like to play “Madden” online against some 12-year-old who just wants to run up the score against old people. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 85,602 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, after adding 3,416 new cases since Dec. 23. The most recent overall daily test-positive rate was 8.1 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 25.5 percent. The state announced 38 more deaths, bringing the total to 1,742. There were 412 people in the hospital, and 11,935 residents had received the first dose of the vaccine.

The new mayors of Cranston, Warwick, and Central Falls will be sworn in next week, and Ken Hopkins, Frank Picozzi, and Maria Rivera have spent most of the last two months assembling their respective staffs.

Advertisement

So who’s going to City Hall with each mayor? Here’s an overview.

Cranston

Hopkins has tapped accountant Anthony C. Moretti to be his director of administration, the job generally considered to be the mayor’s No. 2. Outgoing state Representative Christopher Millea will serve as Hopkins’ city solicitor, the top attorney for the city. Daniel Parrillo, who has served as outgoing Mayor Allan Fung’s director of administration since 2018, is staying on to work as Hopkins’ personnel director.Other hires include economic development director Franklin Paulino, director of senior services Stephen Craddock, and recreation director Raymond Tessaglia. Paula Smith will oversee constituent affairs, Sean Holley will run the city’s workforce development office, and Tim Sanzi will be director of community development. Current Police Chief Michael J. Winquist and Fire Chief Stephen MacIntosh will remain in their positions.

Warwick

Picozzi has named attorney Susan Nahabedian Ayrassian as his chief of staff, Peder Schaefer as finance director, Michael Ursillo as city solicitor. Other hires include Aaron Mackisey as office manager and Betty Ann Smith as constituent liaison. Liz Tufts has left her job at Channel 6 to be media coordinator.

Advertisement

Central Falls

Rivera is bringing in Zuleyma Gomez as chief of staff, Ernest Almonte as finance director, and keeping Matthew Jerzyk as city solicitor. She has also hired Jahaira Rodriguez to be city clerk, Ana C. Ureña to oversee human resources, and state Representative Jean Philippe Barros as director of public works. Last week, Rivera announced that Anthony Roberson will be named police chief.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ My colleague Ed Fitzpatrick reports that the COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Central Falls this week, with senior citizens and other residents of Central Falls Housing Authority high rises the first group to receive the vaccine. Read more.

⚓ The Rhode Island Supreme Court on Monday denied an emergency petition from the state Public Defender to have judges end cash bail and release nonviolent defendants on personal recognizance during the pandemic. Amanda Milkovits has the story. Read more.

⚓ If you were wondering what’s in the federal relief package that President Donald Trump agreed to support this week, here’s a helpful guide. Read more.

⚓ Former Rhode Island Health Insurance Commissioner Christopher Koller has a thoughtful op-ed in the Globe on the need for primary care teams in health care delivery. Read more.

Subscribe to BostonGlobe.com

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Health: If you’re looking for a good read on the COVID-19 vaccine, Helen Branswell explains that the public doesn’t seem to understand that many of the medical problems that occur after vaccination probably aren’t tied to immunization itself. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ Maine: Colin Woodard has a piece in the Globe’s Ideas section looking at how Maine might finally be able to get out of Massachusetts’ shadow. Just imagine how we feel in Rhode Island. Read more.

⚓ Sports: Columnist Dan Shaughnessy writes that he can’t figure out why Bill Belichick has stuck with Cam Newton all season. Read more.

⚓ Media: This is an excellent look at how two nontraditional newsrooms in Vermont have won over readers. Read more.

Subscribe to BostonGlobe.com

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ BIRTHDAYS: Rhode Map readers, due to the holiday, we’re moving birthday wishes up to Thursday. If you want to recognize a friend or family member, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

⚓ The Department of Health is holding a Zoom briefing on the COVID-19 vaccine at 1:30 p.m.

⚓ The Lincoln Town Council meets at 5 p.m. for the first time since the town clerk was arrested for allegedly diverting $70,000 in funding for personal use.

⚓ Do you ❤ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.