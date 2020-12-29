Moratorium on nonessential public housing evictions in Boston extended through end of Feb. 2021

Nonessential evictions include all eviction proceedings except for those related to criminal activity and those that are necessary to protect the health and safety of Boston Housing Authority participants, according to a statement from Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s office.

The moratorium, implemented in March, was originally set to expire at the end of this year.

The Boston Housing Authority announced Tuesday it will extend the eviction moratorium for more than 58,000 public housing residents until March 1, 2021.

“It’s been a difficult year, with a dueling public health and economic crisis that has hit our communities hard,” Walsh said in the release. “This moratorium continues to serve the best interests of both our residents who struggle to make ends meet and of our city as a whole, as we fight to maintain the health and safety of our city.”

Any Boston Housing Authority residents who are unable to pay current rent during the pandemic should notify their housing manager or landlord. Although there is a temporary eviction moratorium currently in place for public housing, tenants are still required to perform their contractual obligation to pay rent.

Since the start of the pandemic, the City of Boston has made resources available to help residents stay in their homes.

In March, the city announced a partnership with the Boston Housing Authority to house up to 1,000 Boston Public School families at risk of homelessness. The Rental Relief Fund also made $5 million available to almost 1,400 households alongside pledges from banks, lenders, and landlords to work with their tenants on payment strategies.

“A safe, stable home is the best protection our residents have in battling coronavirus, and it is critical that we take the steps we can to keep our residents safely housed through this pandemic,” BHA Administrator Kate Bennett said in the release. “The vaccine is on its way, and there’s cause for optimism going into 2021, but now is not the time to take our foot off the gas.”

Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.