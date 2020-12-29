Plymouth police officer kills department K-9 after dog attacks him

A Plymouth police officer shot and killed one of the department’s K-9s Tuesday morning after the dog attacked him, according to a press release.
K-9 Officer Keith Larson and his dog Nico were dispatched around 9:20 a.m. in the area of 179 Court St. after a suspect fled a crime scene, Plymouth Police Chief Michael Botieri said in a statement.
Larson was bitten by Nico while trying to prepare him for the call. After several attempts to separate from the dog, Larson fired his service gun. Nico died at the scene, according to the statement.
Several Plymouth officers, as well as Brewster Ambulance personnel, were dispatched to assist at the scene. Larson was transported to South Shore Hospital to be treated for hand injuries.
Larson was also bitten by Nico while deploying him in April, but both were recertified for service by the Sheriff’s Department K-9 Academy in July, according to the police chief.
The officer involved, who has been assigned to the K-9 unit since 2017, is a 17-year veteran of the Plymouth Police Department.
