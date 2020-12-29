Plymouth police officer kills department K-9 after dog attacks him

A Plymouth police officer shot and killed one of the department’s K-9s Tuesday morning after the dog attacked him, according to a press release.

K-9 Officer Keith Larson and his dog Nico were dispatched around 9:20 a.m. in the area of 179 Court St. after a suspect fled a crime scene, Plymouth Police Chief Michael Botieri said in a statement.

Larson was bitten by Nico while trying to prepare him for the call. After several attempts to separate from the dog, Larson fired his service gun. Nico died at the scene, according to the statement.