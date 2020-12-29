Ronald Mariano vows to increase diversity in Massachusetts House leadership after he becomes speaker Wednesday

Mariano, a Quincy Democrat who currently serves as House Majority Leader, said he will also take steps to make the business of the House of Representatives more transparent and less insulated from the public, though he didn’t offer specifics. DeLeo has been criticized for frequently operating outside of public view, relying on a close group of insiders to implement policies he championed.

“I feel an obligation to put together a team that’s representative of the diversity of the body,” said Mariano in one of his first interviews since emerging as the likely successor to House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo, whose resignation will take effect Tuesday evening.

The day before he is expected to be elected Speaker of the House, Ronald Mariano pledged to make his leadership team more diverse than the current all-white group.

“I think there is an opportunity to make some changes,” Mariano said. “We’ll discuss some of those in the rules debate and I will listen to the arguments.”

Mariano, 74, is expected to be elected Speaker by the overwhelming majority of House members Wednesday afternoon, becoming the oldest speaker since at least the Civil War, records show. Previously, DeLeo, 70, held that distinction.

Mariano’s election would cap a political career spanning more than 40 years, spiced with rumors that he has long coveted the House’s top job. But, in his interview with the Globe, Mariano insisted he hasn’t been planning his ascension to Speaker for years, if not decades.

“I never started out wanting to be the speaker,” he said. “I got involved in politics a long time ago. I was on the school committee for 18 years. Then I ran for rep. I voted on policy at the school committee and then in the legislature. Now I’m in the position where I can make policy and influence the decisions that other legislators make.

“This is the culmination of my activity in the House of Representatives. You can’t get any higher. I don’t want to run for President. I’m not old enough, " he joked.

Mariano’s openness to adding diversity to his leadership team addresses a sore spot for some House members. Boston Representative Russell Holmes, a Black legislator from Mattapan who briefly campaigned for speaker before recognizing he would lose, had criticized House leadership as something passed “from white guy to white guy to white guy.”

“White men should not be making this decision,” Holmes has said. “You walk into the speaker’s office and all you see is nothing but pictures of white men, as if they were the only folks in the 300 some-odd years to run this Legislature. The time has come for change.”

Holmes pointed out that DeLeo’s immediate leadership team is entirely white and just one of the 13 House members on the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative caucus holds a chairmanship — Frank A. Moran, who heads the House Committee on Personnel and Administration.

Mariano acknowledged that House leadership should reflect both the racial make-up and the political spectrum of the members.

”We do have a Black and Latino caucus and a progressive caucus. I think we can have a discussion about where they fit into the leadership of this body,” he said.

Mariano, of Quincy, said one of his top priorities will be to provide financial help to struggling community hospitals, which provide low cost health care to low income residents. “Insurance companies won’t pay community hospitals the same rate they pay Mass. General,” Mariano said. Community hospitals are taking poor people. How do we make up that discrepancy? I’m committed to putting community hospitals on solid financial footing so they can provide low cost health care.”

One likely member of Mariano’s leadership team, Boston state representative Michael J. Moran, said he has known for years that Mariano’s day would come.

“I committed 15 years ago,” said Moran. “There never was a moment where Ron Mariano ever entertained running against Bob DeLeo. He just waited his time.”

A few months ago, Mariano shaved off his trademark mustache, but he said it wasn’t to burnish his image in anticipation of his run for speaker.

“It was a protest against everyone growing beards during the pandemic,” he said. “I wanted to shave my head but my wife told me if I did I’d be out on the street.”

















Andrea Estes can be reached at andrea.estes@globe.com.