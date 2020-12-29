SJC: Judges can grant probation in some ‘three-strikes’ cases

The court cited the “rule of lenity,” saying that in the case of ambiguous wording or legislative intent that could not be ascertained, the defendant is entitled to the “benefit of any rational doubt.”

The Supreme Judicial Court said Tuesday it found that the law was, after an analysis of its wording and its legislative history, ambiguous. And it invited the Legislature to change the law’s wording if it wanted to.

The state’s highest court says that defendants convicted under one section of the Massachusetts “three strikes” law can be placed on probation by a judge, rather than face hefty sentences for their third offense.

The section of the “three strikes” law in question provides that people face enhanced sentences when they are convicted of a felony after two prior convictions that resulted in state or federal prison sentences of three or more years.

Such a person “shall be considered a habitual criminal and shall be punished by imprisonment in state prison or state correctional facility for such felony for the maximum term provided by law,” according to the law.

Among other things, the court pointed out that a separate section of the law that applies to the sentencing of “habitual offenders” rather than “habitual criminals,” explicitly included a passage barring “probation, parole, work release or furlough or... any deduction from such person’s sentence for good conduct.”

“When the Legislature includes a phrase in one subsection of a statute but not in another, this invites the ‘negative implication’ that the phrase was purposefully excluded,” the court said in a unanimous opinion written by Justice David Lowy.

The court acknowledged its ruling might appear contrary to common sense, offering “a sentencing judge in some cases a Hobson’s choice between probation and a mandatory term of twenty years in prison.”

It invited the Legislature to change the wording if it wants to. “Should the Legislature decide to do so, it may amend [the section of the law] to bar a judge from imposing probation. It need not look far for how to accomplish this goal,” the court said, pointing to the other section of the same law that barred probation for “habitual offenders.”

The ruling came in the Worcester County case of Ricardo Montarvo, who appealed after he was sentenced to 20 years in prison under the statute, arguing that the judge was allowed to impose probation.

