Wellesley candidates for local offices may pull nomination papers until Jan. 8

Wellesley volunteers interested in serving in elected town offices may pull nomination papers until Jan. 8, the town said in a statement.

Registered voters and residents are eligible to run for any open positions on boards and committees, according to the statement, which was posted to the town website. The town’s municipal election is scheduled for March 2, the statement said.

“Dedicated volunteers make up Wellesley’s unique municipal government structure,” the statement said. “Give back to our community by running for a local elected office in 2021.”