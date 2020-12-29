Wellesley candidates for local offices may pull nomination papers until Jan. 8

Wellesley volunteers interested in serving in elected town offices may pull nomination papers until Jan. 8, the town said in a statement.
Registered voters and residents are eligible to run for any open positions on boards and committees, according to the statement, which was posted to the town website. The town’s municipal election is scheduled for March 2, the statement said.
“Dedicated volunteers make up Wellesley’s unique municipal government structure,” the statement said. “Give back to our community by running for a local elected office in 2021.”
Elected positions on the ballot for this election include seats on the Select Board, School Committee, as well as town boards for health, assessors, and planning, according to a list released by the town and shared on its website. Other positions up for election include town moderator and town clerk.
Residents interested in running for a Town Meeting position have until Jan. 22 to pull nomination papers, according to the statement.
Prospective candidates must make an appointment to obtain nomination papers at Wellesley Town Hall, which is closed to the public due to the pandemic.
Town Hall can be contacted by e-mailing elections@wellesleyma.gov or by calling 781-431-1019, extension 2252, to schedule an appointment.
