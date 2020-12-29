First US case of COVID-19 variant reported in Colorado

Public health officials are investigating other potential cases and tracing contacts to gauge the spread of the variant in Colorado.

Scientists in the United Kingdom believe the variant is more contagious than previous strains of SARS-CoV-2. The vaccines being given now are thought to be effective against the variant, Colorado officials said.

DENVER — The first reported US case of the COVID-19 variant that’s been seen in the United Kingdom has been discovered in Colorado, Governor Jared Polis said Tuesday. It was found in a man in his 20s who is in isolation near Denver and has no travel history, state health officials said.

“There is a lot we don’t know . . . but scientists in the United Kingdom are warning the world that it is significantly more contagious,” Polis noted. “The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority.”

Polis and state health officials were expected to address the public Wednesday.

The discovery of the variant lead the CDC to issue new rules on Christmas Day for travelers arriving from the United Kingdom, requiring them to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. (Associated Press)

CDC predicts 400,000 COVID deaths in US by Jan. 20

WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts the United States will see 400,000 coronavirus deaths by Jan. 20, the day President Trump is to leave office.

The country surpassed 100,000 deaths in May and 200,000 four months later. It passed 300,000 in three months, and 400,000 looks set to take just one month, the CDC determined, using a collection of mathematical models. The United States has one of the highest mortality ratios, behind only Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

The predicted pace would mean an additional 65,000 deaths in coming weeks. The numbers are a reminder of the increasing speed with which the virus claims lives, underscoring the urgency of vaccination efforts.

Weekly deaths are predicted to rise through Jan. 16, even though national case numbers have been falling for two weeks amid patchy holiday reporting. Only Washington state reported a seven-day average in cases that was substantially higher than it was a week ago, according to Covid Tracking Project data.

The United States posted 162,190 new cases Monday, Covid Tracking Project data show. There have been at least 335,051 deaths attributed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University data. (Bloomberg News)

Some states vaccinating the elderly ahead of front-line workers

WASHINGTON — Some of the most populous states are shelving federal recommendations and making coronavirus vaccines available to the elderly before vaccinating grocery employees, transit staffers, and other front-line workers.

Officials are pursuing such strategies in Florida and Texas, where a combined 50 million people live. The divergence reflects differing needs in a highly diverse country where the coronavirus has killed unevenly. But it also highlights an emerging patchwork that could pose obstacles for the nationwide immunization campaign.

The differences also carry political undertones that recall varying approaches to mask mandates and stay-at-home orders. Republican-controlled states are breaking most openly with the expert recommendations, as advisers to President-elect Joe Biden call for greater federal coordination.

’'We are not going to put young, healthy workers ahead of our elderly, vulnerable population,’' Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, said last week. A top infectious-diseases official in Texas, Imelda Garcia, said focusing on adults 65 and older and people with chronic conditions ’'will protect the most vulnerable populations.’' In Ohio, Republican Governor Mike DeWine is adopting a similar approach but including school staffers in the early phase, emphasizing the need for in-person learning.

Medical workers and residents and staffers at long-term care facilities constitute the first tier in virtually every instance, in line with guidance from the panel advising the CDC. The question now confronting state leaders: Who comes next?

The panel is seeking to balance protecting workers whose jobs put them in harm’s way with shielding those most likely to suffer complications from the virus or die. It recommended putting people 75 and older and essential front-line workers in the next priority group.

Among those workers — who the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices said were most critical to the functioning of society — are emergency workers, educators, manufacturing workers, corrections officers, and transit staffers. Many could get the vaccine early in 2021, though timelines may differ by state.

’'It’s not ideal to have differences across the states, but in terms of getting the vaccine out and into arms as quickly as possible, it may not be such a bad thing,’' said Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers. As long as states are vaccinating, they are on the way to meeting the ultimate goal, she said.

Yet the divergent approaches reflect the difficulty of policing access to the shots once immunization moves from health-care systems and nursing homes into the wider community. State and local jurisdictions will decide what sort of screening process to use, Hannan said, as vaccinators verify people’s ages, employment, and health histories. (Washington Post)

