Mass. reports 3,659 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 58 new deaths

The agency also said 78,215 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 2,259 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 58 to 11,958, the Department of Public Health reported.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 3,659 Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 346,423.

The public health department reported that 49,229 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 10.7 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 4,192 people, bringing that total to 349,077.

The state also reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 7.58 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The state said the rate would be 8.58 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose from 2,082 to 2,139. The lowest that metric has been is 155.

