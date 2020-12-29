McConnell blocks Democrats’ attempt to quickly approve $2,000 checks amid pressure on GOP to act

Tension within the Republican Party spilled into public view on Tuesday, with Trump leveling pointed attacks at GOP leaders for failing to act, accusing them of being “pathetic” and suggesting they had a “death wish.”

McConnell's move was just the beginning of a saga that is likely to engulf the Senate for the rest of the week. Democrats are pushing for an up-or-down vote on the House bill, while more Republicans acknowledge a need for larger stimulus checks.

WASHINGTON - Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday blocked consideration of a House bill that would deliver $2,000 stimulus payments to most Americans, spurning a request by President Trump even as more Senate Republicans voiced support for the dramatically larger checks.

New proponents of the $2,000 checks include Georgia’s two embattled Republican senators: David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who find themselves in tough reelection battles that will decide the fate of the chamber next week. GOP Senator Deb Fischer of Nebraska also lent support Tuesday, declaring that “people are hurting and we need to get them more aid.”

Before adjourning the Senate Tuesday, McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, began the process of bringing up both the House-passed bill as well as a new bill combining larger checks with the establishment of a commission to study election fraud and a repeal of liability protections for the technology companies and other firms.

While McConnell's move does not guarantee that either measure will get voted on, it could be a prelude to a "side-by-side" deal between Senate leaders that would secure votes on both bills with the understanding that neither is likely to garner the necessary 60 votes. All of these issues could lead to a showdown on the Senate floor on Friday.

This sort of hesitancy is what has led Trump to escalate his blistering attacks on GOP leaders in recent days, something he continued Tuesday. “WE NEED NEW & ENERGETIC REPUBLICAN LEADERSHIP,” he wrote.

He also said there would be consequences for the party if they didn't act.

“Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP,” Trump wrote.

The shifting Senate winds come a day after the House passed a bill to increase stimulus checks with a bipartisan 275-to-134 vote. That proposal, called the Caring for Americans with Supplemental Help (Cash) Act, aims to boost the $600 payments authorized in the massive year-end spending-and-relief package that Trump signed Sunday by another $1,400 and expand eligibility for them.

After McConnell spoke Tuesday, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York, made a request to take up the House-passed bill.

“There’s a major difference in saying you support $2,000 checks and fighting to put them into law,” he said.

Despite the new pressure from Trump, some other Senate Republicans expressed reservations about voting for a bill with the larger payments.

“This is all funny money, borrowed money at this point, and that’s another consideration,” Senator John Cornyn, Republican of Texas, said Tuesday. “I mean, (we’re) being just frivolous about the way we spend money and rack up debt.’'

Still, the addition of new Republican support further intensified the political pressure on McConnell.

The debate has also created strange political bedfellows, aligning Trump with his Democratic foes in Congress, who have sought larger stimulus payments for months amid signs that the economy has worsened.

The Georgia senators joined Republican colleagues Josh Hawley of Missouri, one of the earliest GOP proponents for sizable checks; Marco Rubio of Florida, who endorsed the idea on Monday; and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who helped persuade Trump to sign the bill by backing a push for larger checks.

"Absolutely, we need to get relief to Americans now, and I will support that," Loeffler said on Fox News. Perdue, meanwhile, tweeted hours later that he backs "this push for $2,000 in direct relief for the American people."

Both Loeffler and Perdue have taken public credit in their campaigns for delivering the $600 checks in the signed bill. But they had not weighed in on the $2,000 checks before Tuesday, while their Democratic opponents — Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively — have both enthusiastically embraced the larger amounts for days.

But the Senate now appears to be in a holding pattern. An emboldened Bernie Sanders, independent of Vermont, who has pushed for bigger checks for weeks, issued his own ultimatum Tuesday, blocking a planned Wednesday vote to override Trump’s veto of the annual defense policy bill unless McConnell relents and allows a stand-alone vote on the House checks bill.

"I don't know what he has in mind, but the House passed, to their credit, a simple straightforward bill," Sanders told reporters. "Let's not muddy the waters: Are you for $2,000 or are you not?"

Sanders’ threat scrambled a tight timeline for the final days of the current Congress, which will end on Sunday when the new class of lawmakers is sworn in. Without unanimous agreement, the Senate cannot vote on the veto override until Friday at the earliest, raising the prospect that the two Georgia senators would have to spend several unexpected days in Washington amid the closing week of their reelection campaigns.

Sanders was joined in the effort by Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey. The two New England lawmakers, along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, had introduced legislation last spring to provide monthly $2,000 checks to Americans struggling economically because of the pandemic.

“This is our historic moment,” Markey said on the Senate floor Tuesday. “We can see the suffering across our country. We can see how desperate people are.”

Markey criticized Republican senators who have complained the one-time $2,000 assistance checks he and Sanders now seek will cost too much. Markey noted that the additional $464 billion in the total cost of the stimulus bill to provide those higher payments is less than the $740 billion defense bill.

“My Republican colleagues, and I hate to say this ... seem more interested in funding defense than in funding the defenseless,” he said. “And that’s what this debate is all about. What do we do to help these defenseless families.”

The House voted overwhelmingly to override the military spending veto Monday. Speaking on the floor Tuesday, McConnell left little doubt about the final outcome once the Senate vote is taken: “Soon this important legislation will be passed into law,” he said of the defense bill.

Acceding to Sanders and Democrats is not an easy choice for the majority leader: There is still major opposition to the larger checks among Senate Republicans, who insisted for months than any pandemic relief measure following on the March Cares Act cost taxpayers no more than $1 trillion.

As McConnell acknowledged, Trump’s demands are not limited to larger checks. In a Sunday statement released after he signed the massive stimulus bill, Trump said the Senate would “start the process for a vote that increases checks to $2,000, repeals Section 230, and starts an investigation into voter fraud.”

“Section 230” is a reference to a 1996 federal law that broadly indemnifies tech platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google for the actions of their users. Trump has railed against the tech companies as they have started to crack down on his unfounded postings alleging voter fraud in the November election.

Jim Puzzanghera of the Globe staff contributed.