Obamacare, in its first big test as safety net, is holding up so far

The ACA gave states the option to cover poor residents through Medicaid, and it offered tax credits to help low- and middle-income Americans buy health insurance. Since the coronavirus pandemic set off job losses this spring, enrollment in both programs has been growing. Experts say sign-ups would probably be higher still if not for Trump administration moves that included slashing the ACA’s advertising budget and declining to have an additional sign-up period when the pandemic hit.

The health law’s expansion of Medicaid and its offer of subsidized health plans have provided a new safety net for those who have lost their jobs and their health insurance.

In past recessions, the uninsured rate would surge. Now, for the first time, Americans are experiencing a recession with the Affordable Care Act in place.

Advertisement

State Medicaid enrollment, according to one report, had an 11 percent increase from February to September in the 36 states that have released data. Another paper, from Manatt Health, shows those gains concentrated in states that have participated in the health law’s Medicaid expansion, with an enrollment growth rate of 22.2 percent between February and November.

Sign-ups for plans in marketplaces run by the federal government are up 6.6 percent compared with last year, according to a new federal tally. It is the only year during the Trump administration when enrollment increased, and amounts to a half-million more people seeking coverage from the federal marketplace. The total is still down compared with 2016, the last year the Obama administration was running the program.

Final government estimates of the uninsured rate are months away, but at least one survey, from the research group the Commonwealth Fund, shows the share of Americans without coverage was holding steady through the spring. The ACA is a crucial reason for that.

“We’ve seen both the important security that it provides and a lot of the remaining holes in the safety net cast into stark relief in this twin crisis of dire health need and economic recession,” said Kate Baicker, dean of the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago.

Advertisement

Charts based on an analysis of census data by Matt Bruenig, president of the People’s Policy Project, show how the overall health insurance landscape has changed since the ACA took effect. In 2009, 16.7 percent of Americans lacked health insurance, and, for those of working age, the poorer you were, the more likely you were to fall in that category.

Medicaid enrollment among low-income Americans has since surged, particularly in states that expanded their programs, reducing the disparities. Enrollment in subsidized private coverage has also grown among those earning slightly more. As the population has aged, more people have also become eligible for another public program: Medicare. The 2020 chart shows survey results collected early in the year, so these numbers do not reflect the impact of the COVID recession. (There have been slight changes in census methodology in the intervening years, but they should not skew the patterns in a major way.)

Bruenig said he was struck by how many low-income people remained uninsured, a sign, he said, that the new system was not yet reaching everyone it was designed to help.

“There’s a lot of uninsurance at the bottom, more than you might think,” he said. “Because for one reason or another, people are not getting on these plans.”

Advertisement

While data is still coming, there are early signs that the ACA is making health coverage less dependent on employment.

In a paper published in October, Dr. Benjamin Sommers and Dr. Sumit Agarwal looked at what happened to the health insurance status of Americans who lost a job. Before the ACA, these newly unemployed workers experienced a 4.6-percentage-point increase in their uninsured rate.

After the law took effect, the association between job loss and higher uninsured rates disappeared.

“When someone lost a job, we saw the same big drop in employer coverage, but it was completely counterbalanced by gains in Medicaid and the marketplace,” said Sommers, a researcher and physician at Harvard.

Early, incomplete evidence suggests the law is serving that function during the coronavirus economic downturn. A federal report last month showed an increase in marketplace sign-ups this spring as the unemployment rate mounted. Between January and May, Healthcare.gov had about 150,000 more enrollments than usual.

A recent analysis of insurance industry data by Kaiser Family Foundation researchers found that roughly 2 million to 3 million Americans lost their job-based coverage between March and September. During the same period, around 5 million enrolled in Medicaid.

“When the economy suffers, the Affordable Care Act plays an important role in making sure people can still maintain insurance coverage in ways that didn’t exist before,” said Cynthia Cox, a vice president at the foundation. But Cox said that, even with this cushion, millions of Americans remain uninsured amid a public health crisis. Many of those people, she said, are eligible for free coverage, a sign that the programs are not reaching everyone they could.