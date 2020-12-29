Trump lashes out at ‘weak and tired’ Republican congressional leadership

Trump did not single out any Republican leaders by name, but Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, appeared to be among those he was targeting. Two weeks ago, McConnell recognized Biden as the president-elect. He has also discouraged GOP senators from participating in challenges to the electoral college votes when Congress meets to certify the results next week.

“WE NEED NEW & ENERGETIC REPUBLICAN LEADERSHIP. This can not stand,” Trump said in a string of morning tweets in which he continued to air grievances about the election, including baseless claims of fraud in Pennsylvania, one of the battleground states Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

President Trump on Tuesday lashed out at fellow Republicans who lead his party on Capitol Hill both for not fully embracing his unfounded claims of election fraud and for allowing an override of his veto of a $741 billion defense authorization bill to advance.

“Can you imagine if the Republicans stole a Presidential Election from the Democrats — All hell would break out,” Trump said in one of his tweets, which Twitter noted made “disputed” claims about election fraud.

“Republican leadership only wants the path of least resistance,” Trump continued. “Our leaders (not me, of course!) are pathetic. They only know how to lose! P.S. I got MANY Senators..and Congressmen/Congresswomen Elected. I do believe they forgot!”

Earlier, Trump also took aim at members of his own party, protesting the House’s vote on Monday to override his veto of the defense bill. The 322-87 vote was comfortably more than the two-thirds of the House that was needed to pass the measure.

“Weak and tired Republican ‘leadership’ will allow the bad Defense Bill to pass,” Trump wrote.

“Negotiate a better Bill, or get better leaders, NOW! Senate should not approve NDAA until fixed!!!” Trump added, referring to the bill by its title, the National Defense Authorization Act, an annual measure authorizing funds for everything from overseas military operations to pay increases for service members.

A few hours after Trump’s tweet, McConnell signaled during a speech on the Senate floor that his chamber would override Trump’s veto Wednesday.

“Soon this important legislation will be passed into law,” McConnell said. “I would urge my colleagues to support this legislation one more time when we vote tomorrow.”

Trump made good on repeated threats to veto the legislation last week, when he sent the bill back to Congress with a laundry list of objections.

Among the president’s complaints were that it ordered the Pentagon to change the names of military installations commemorating Confederate generals; restricted his ability to pull US troops out of Germany, South Korea, and Afghanistan; and did not repeal an unrelated law giving liability protections to technology companies.

Washington Post

Inaugural luncheon canceled over virus concerns

The congressional committee planning Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremonies canceled the traditional inaugural luncheon to honor the new president and vice president, saying a modified event is no longer possible due to the coronavirus.

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies had been planning a ceremony that would keep the time-honored custom alive while instituting new health and safety protocols. But the committee announced Tuesday that it had decided to cancel the event after consulting with Biden’s inaugural planners.

“The health and safety of all guests attending the ceremonies has remained a top priority throughout the planning process,” said Paige Waltz, a spokeswoman for the congressional committee.

While not as widely watched as the president’s inaugural address, the luncheon serves as an important symbol of bipartisanship during the transfer of power — giving congressional leaders the opportunity to toast the new president. Its menu, too, is steeped in culinary nods to history and Americana: President Barack Obama’s was Lincoln-themed, while Donald Trump dined on Maine lobster, Gulf shrimp, and Virginia Angus beef.

The custom has its roots in the 19th century but was formalized when Congress honored President Dwight Eisenhower’s inauguration in 1952. Since then, every president except Jimmy Carter — who skipped lunch to walk the inaugural parade route back to the White House — has participated.

Neither the congressional committee nor the Biden team — which plans inaugural events off of Capitol Hill — has said what event might replace the luncheon. But Biden’s inaugural planners have urged people not to come to Washington for the event, and Congress will distribute only a limited number of tickets to members of Congress and their guests.

Bloomberg News

White House rejects push to cut alcohol, sugar consumption

The Trump administration rejected a push by the scientific community for recommendations that adults should reduce sugar and alcohol in their diets.

While the Dietary Guidelines for Americans for 2020-25 advised for the first time that children under 2 years old avoid sugar, the publication issued Tuesday left recommendations for sugar and alcoholic consumption unchanged, citing a lack of evidence for a shift.

The guidelines issued jointly by the US Department of Agriculture and the Department of Health and Human Services “carried forward the committee’s emphasis on limiting these dietary components, but did not include changes to quantitative recommendations,” according to a statement.

The guidelines issued every five years can impact US programs such as school lunches and food assistance for those with low incomes.

A committee of scientists had recommended that people older than 2 limit intake of added sugar to 6 percent of daily calories, rather than 10 percent in the previous and now-current guidelines. Consuming processed foods with added sugar is linked to obesity and other health issues such as heart disease and Type 2 diabetes.

The government “failed to update the guidelines’ added sugars advice to reflect the best available evidence,” Jessi Silverman, policy associate and a registered dietitian at the Center for Science in the Public Interest, said in an e-mail.

Bloomberg News