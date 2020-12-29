Encourage skeptical Black Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine

No doubt, Black Americans will have access to the COVID vaccine as advocates are fighting to ensure Black people remain a priority. More likely, skeptical Black Americans will remain resistant to taking the vaccine. According to a Kaiser Family Foundation study , more than a third of Black adults expressed hesitation. The truth concerning COVID vaccination is competing with misinformation on Facebook, well-meaning friends, and those with a different agenda, e.g., anti-vaccine activists.

Following a televised event earlier this month where Vice President Mike Pence and Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams were administered the COVID-19 vaccine , Adams said, “It would truly be the greatest tragedy of all if disparities in COVID outcomes actually worsened because the people who would most benefit from the vaccine can’t get it or won’t take it.”

Hesitant Black people may not know that Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, a Black woman and scientist at the National Institutes of Health, helped lead a team of scientists in developing the Cambridge-based Moderna vaccine. Groups such as Black Coalition Against COVID 19, BlackDoctors.org, and medical schools at historically black colleges and universities have been providing accountability to COVID-19 health care. Black doctors have been involved in every part of the process, from working to increase the number of Black people recruited for clinical trials and evaluating the vaccines’ clinical performance, to ensuring the vaccine works on Black Americans.

Health care professionals should understand Black people’s hesitation to take the COVID-19 vaccine goes way beyond the horrid US government experiment in Tuskegee, Ala. There have been countless unethical human experiments in this country that include vulnerable populations such as ethnic minorities, the poor, soldiers, and prisoners, as documented in the book “Acres of Skin: Human Experiments at Holmesburg Prison.” There is systemic racism in health care, just as there is in education, employment, criminal justice, and housing, which has resulted in significant differences in treatment between Black and white patients and the resulting disparate outcomes.

In an environment where rumors, speculation, and opinion spread faster than facts, people tend to latch on to stories that fit their traumatized perceptions. Stories persist about Black patients experiencing COVID-like symptoms being sent home from the ER untested, only to die from the disease, those testing positive never being contacted by contact tracers, pharmaceutical companies overlooking the unique sensitivities of Black people in an effort to recruit them for medical research, government officials suggesting that ventilators in short supply be rationed to the patients with the best possibilities of COVID-19 survival, which of course would eliminate Black patients with comorbidities.

In the same way we spent billions on the moonshot to develop COVID-19 vaccines in record time, we need a similar attitude in addressing the health care disparities experienced by Black Americans. We should use the vaccination process to address as many health care gaps as possible. Seeing a Black minister or physician on TV won’t make much difference in terms of reducing the overall hesitancy to get vaccinated. For Black people, the lack of access to health care is a preexisting condition. Change will necessitate:

▪ Targeted outreach and different types of experiences such as in a church, public housing, and the workplace.

▪ National COVID-19 teach-ins, broadcast via Zoom or live-streamed, connecting leading hospitals with targeted communities. This could be done on Sunday in conjunction with local churches as millions are already tuning in.

▪ Community health centers in Black and brown neighborhoods and their health workers, should be given more robust funding for community education on vaccine efficacy and safety. These are the people who already have earned the trust of their communities but need much more support in getting the word out.

▪ Many people of color do not have a relationship with a primary care physician. During the vaccination intake process, a few questions could be asked concerning a patient’s last annual check-up while providing the opportunity to make an appointment. Other types of health education could be provided, along with information on accessing health insurance and help in addressing the social determinants of health or behavioral health needs.

To be successful, the COVID-19 vaccination process needs to communicate to Black communities that America cares about their health. This challenging time could be the perfect opportunity to help bring a reset to Black Americans’ experience with health care and make health care more equitable.

Ed Gaskin is executive director of Greater Grove Hall Main Streets. Rev. Liz Walker is senior pastor of Roxbury Presbyterian Church.