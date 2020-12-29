To give is to receive

The recent magnificent gesture by MacKenzie Scott, former spouse of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, in giving more than $4 billion to 384 charitable organizations across the country, is transformational (Talking Points, Dec. 16). Her gifts are targeted at meeting basic human needs, particularly in view of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the underserved, people of color, and women. She is touching thousands of lives.

While her extraordinary generosity demonstrates Scott’s commitment to improve the human condition, it should also serve as a signalother mega-wealthy individuals and families to the imperative to investing in the health and well-being of their fellow citizens.