The missing words

I had to read “ 2020 Words of the Year ” (Opinion, Dec. 28) twice, just because I couldn’t believe the term I seem to hear almost every day was missing: “double down.” I can’t stand it. Probably because it’s usually describing something Donald Trump has done that is invariably stupid or cruel or both. No doubt he’ll do some more inane doubling down in the next few weeks, and then it’s good riddance to bad rubbish.

Re “2020 Words of the Year”: I’m 73 years old, and this past year I’ve read and heard the word “baseless” a hundred times more than the rest of my life combined. And it’s always used in describing one of President Trump’s myriad complaints, accusations, and downright lies.

Advertisement

I look forward to getting a break from this word.

Jeffrey Govendo

Hopkinton