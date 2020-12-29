No tears for GOP official

The vice chairman of the Massachusetts Republican State Committee has COVID-19 that he probably contracted at a White House Hanukkah party (” White House to hospital for Mass. GOP official ,” Metro, Dec. 27). The idiocy of his mindless trip to honor President Trump can be a surprise only to someone whose explanation is he would never have attended the party had he known someone there was spreading the virus. And now he has been treated at a Massachusetts hospital twice, taxing a health care system that is trying to care for people who had no choice about being exposed, like police officers, firefighters, nurses, doctors, staff at hospitals, and teachers. I’m sorry, but my sympathies are with those who are sick and had no choice but to expose themselves and those who spend each day struggling to serve them.

Newton

So, Tom Mountain says it never occurred to him anyone at the crowded, largely maskless White House event he attended on Dec. 9 would have COVID-19. Hasn’t the message for the last nine months been to assume those around you have it, and that’s why you take precautions? Why would an event at the White House, a place that’s already been the source of several outbreaks in recent months, be any different?

Yes, like so many others who were careless and thought they were somehow immune, he sees the light now, after spending time in the hospital. But it’s too late for his family, who have also tested positive. And for anyone they may have infected. Maybe once the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is all set, someone can start working on a vaccine to eliminate the dangerous ignorance that comes with privilege and entitlement.

Maureen Milliken

Belgrade Lakes, Maine