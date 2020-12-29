Virtual medical appointments are here to stay, but so is surprise billing

Yes, there is much to applaud in the compromise health care bill crafted by legislators and now on the desk of Governor Charlie Baker. It’s not the wholesale reworking of primary care and behavioral health care that Baker had envisioned in his own bill, but then this hasn’t been a year for transformational change in a sector dealing with the day to day trauma of a raging pandemic.

Beacon Hill lawmakers have ensured in their latest health care bill that telehealth is here to stay in Massachusetts — a kind of pandemic bonus. But those surprise medical bills that plagued families long before COVID-19 still will be a part of the health care landscape for some time to come.

So incremental change, particularly in aspects of the health care system that became a virtual laboratory for innovation in a crisis, will have to do — for now.

The legislative compromise was crafted months after the Senate passed its version of a health care bill in June and the House passed its version in July, with Senator Cindy Friedman and House majority leader Ronald Mariano at the helm. Its speedy passage will clear the decks for Mariano to follow through on his plan to assume the about-to-be vacated speakership.

But the real beneficiaries will be the health care consumers of the Commonwealth who under the agreement will be able to continue to take advantage of telehealth treatment, which became during the pandemic quite literally a lifesaver for those unable or unwilling to leave their homes to seek treatment, especially for behavioral health issues.

The bill requires insurers — including MassHealth — to cover telehealth visits if they would cover the same service in-person. Behavioral health services are to be reimbursed at the same rate as in-person visits permanently. Primary care and chronic disease management services would be reimbursed at the same rate as in-person visits for the next two years — something of a pilot program — but a start.

The bill will help add to the cadre of mental health professionals by allowing psychiatric and mental health clinical nurse specialists to practice independently — a right now also given to nurse practitioners.

The bill also includes a two-year economic bail-out for hard-pressed community hospitals with two years of enhanced Medicaid payments for the treatment of low-income patients.

It requires insurers to cover all COVID-19-related testing and treatment without a copayment by both in-network and out-of-network providers.

And that raises the thorny issue of those troublesome “surprise” medical bills that have been dogging consumers — often when a patient is unknowingly treated by an out-of-network doctor or sometimes when a doctor-ordered test is performed by an out-of-network pathologist. Existing protections against surprise bills are patchwork at best. This bill requires health care providers to “notify” patients of a provider’s network status for nonemergency procedures, but it basically punted on a longer term solution.

The Massachusetts Association of Health Plans, in a statement issued last week by its president, Lora Pellegrini, said that while the organization was pleased with many provisions of the bill, it was “disappointed that the final conference agreement did not address the well-documented and growing concern of surprise billing in a comprehensive way.”

And while a bill summary issued by lawmakers alluded to “potential changes in federal law,” Pellegrini was even more skeptical about that. In fact, she noted that a recent federal attempt at tackling surprise billing “may result in higher premiums for employers and consumers, making it more important than ever that the Massachusetts Legislature establish a policy for out-of-network providers that is fair to consumers.”

The Washington version of a compromise on surprise billing, engineered after weeks of Capitol Hill wrangling as insurance lobbyists clashed with lobbyists for hospitals and physician groups, gave the edge to hospitals and providers. That compromise sets up a complex system of arbitration for contested bills.

Pellegrini is right — if this problem is to be settled in favor of the consumer, it’s going to have to happen here, not in Washington. That long-term solution will fall to state health and human services agencies, given a deadline of next September to make their recommendations.

It’s a disappointment that this hasn’t been resolved already. It’s a problem that isn’t going away — not unless and until lawmakers set their minds to solving it in the months ahead.