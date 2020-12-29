A willful misreading of ‘Rudolph’

In his letter of Dec. 28, Michael Sandman cynically suggests banning the song “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and proves he doesn’t understand how to interpret this beloved story. I suggest he return to the kindergarten classroom ASAP.

Let me break it down for Sandman: Rudolph is shunned by other reindeer since he is “different.” Santa recognizes that Rudolph’s difference is really his strength, and asks Rudolph if he will guide the sleigh “one foggy Christmas Eve”; he does not command him or “volunteer” him — he asks if Rudolph will be the leader of this special mission to save Christmas for the children. Rudolph does so brilliantly, and the other reindeer learn that differences in people should be celebrated, even revered — something President Trump still hasn’t learned. So, no, it is still not OK to laugh at “poor Rudolph” — in fact, it was never OK. That’s the whole point of the story and song. And finally, Rudolph shows remarkable forgiveness, humility, and grace.