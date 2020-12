I have been reading the “Zits” cartoon for seven years in the Globe. It has often made me chuckle since I relate to my own son going through his teenage years. However, the Dec. 28 “Zits” prompted me to write in disgust and disappointment. Women, especially teenage girls, are not objects for men to watch. Women dance, wearing whatever they want, not for men . . . but for themselves.

We are in the post #metoo movement. I thought we were beyond this.

Marie Hopkinson