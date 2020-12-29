Alabama’s DeVonta Smith is first wide receiver named AP college football player of the year

Derek Culver scored 18 points, Oscar Tshiebwe had 12 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 9 West Virginia used its size advantage to beat Northeastern, 73-51, in Morgantown, W.Va. Emmitt Matthews added 13 points for the Mountaineers (8-2). Tyson Walker scored 10 points for Northeastern (1-5) but was held 7 points below his team-leading average. The Huskies replaced Buffalo on West Virginia’s schedule after the Bulls canceled due to COVID-19 concerns … MaCio Teague scored 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting, preseason AP All-America guard Jared Butler had 17 points and No. 2 Baylor (7-0) rolled to another lopsided victory, 93-56, over Central Arkansas (1-7) in Waco, Texas … Arizona men’s basketball self-imposed a one-year postseason ban related to its long-running NCAA rules infractions case. Arizona was accused of nine counts of misconduct, including five Level I violations, in a Notice of Allegations sent by the NCAA in October.

DeVonta Smith of Alabama was named The Associated Press college football player of the year on Tuesday, becoming and the first wide receiver to win the award since it was established in 1998. Smith, a senior, is also the first Alabama player to win the award. In what could be a preview of the Heisman Trophy voting, Smith received 26 first-place votes and 114 points to finish ahead of his teammate and quarterback, Mac Jones . Jones received nine first-place votes and 67 points as he and Smith became the first teammates to finish 1-2 in the voting for AP player of the year. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence finished third with nine first-place votes and 49 points and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask was fourth with three first-place votes and 44 points. Smith, who is trying to become the first receiver to win the Heisman since Desmond Howard of Michigan in 1991, has 98 catches for 1,511 yards, and has scored 19 touchdowns (17 receiving, one rushing, one punt return). Smith, Jones, Lawrence, and Trask are the Heisman finalists. The trophy will be presented Jan. 5 … Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson is foregoing his senior year for the NFL draft. In six games, Patterson led the nation with 178.7 yards rushing per game and finished with 1,072 yards and 19 touchdowns rushing. In Buffalo’s regular-season finale against Akron, Patterson matched a major college football record by becoming the 12th player to reach 1,000 yards rushing in just five games. He gained national attention last month after finishing with 409 yards rushing and matching a single-game major college record by scoring eight touchdowns in a 70-41 win at Kent State. His rushing total was the second-best in FBS history, and was 18 yards shy of the record set by Oklahoma’s Samaje Perine in 2014 … The Texas Bowl, scheduled to feature Arkansas (3-7) and TCU (6-4) on New Year’s Eve, was canceled due to increased COVID-19 cases within the Horned Frogs program.

NBA

Grizzlies’ Morant (sprained ankle) out 3-5 weeks

Reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant will miss 3-5 weeks after spraining his left ankle. The Memphis Grizzlies said tests revealed Morant suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain during Monday night’s 116-111 overtime win over Brooklyn. Morant was defending a shot by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and rolled his ankle when he landed on Luwawu-Cabarrot’s foot. Morant hopped off the court and was taken by wheelchair to the locker room. He returned to watch the end of the game with his left foot in a walking boot … Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love could miss more than a month with a right calf injury he aggravated Sunday night in a game against Philadelphia. The team said an MRI confirmed a calf strain and that Love will begin treatment and rehab and will not be reassessed for another 3-4 weeks. Love, 32, initially got hurt in Cleveland’s first exhibition game on Dec. 12 and sat out the opener against Charlotte.

BASEBALL

Padres make Snell acquisition official

The San Diego Padres made it official, finalizing the trade for ace lefthander Blake Snell from the Tampa Bay Rays, sending four prospects in exchange for the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner. The Rays will receive righthanders Luis Patiño and Cole Wilcox and catchers Francisco Mejía and Blake Hunt. The 28-year-old Snell went 4-1 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 starts during the abbreviated 2020 regular season, then went 2-2 with a 3.03 ERA in six postseason starts for the American League champions … The Twins signed righthanded reliever Hansel Robles to a one-year, $2 million deal. The 30-year-old Robles had 23 saves and a 2.48 ERA for the Angels in 2019 but couldn’t replicate that success last season. He lost some zip on his fastball and posted a 10.26 ERA in 18 games … The Dodgers acquired pitcher Garrett Cleavinger from the Phillies in a three-way trade also involving Tampa Bay. The Dodgers will send minor league infielder Dillon Paulson and a player to be named or cash to Tampa Bay, while the Rays will send lefthander José Alvarado to Philadelphia. Cleavinger, a 26-year-old lefthander, made his major league debut on Sept. 17 against the Mets. Alvarado was limited to nine games last season by left shoulder inflammation, going 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA and 13 strikeouts. The Dodgers also agreed to sign righthander Tommy Kahnle to a two-year, $4.75 million contact. The ex-Yankees reliever had Tommy John surgery in 2020 and is unlikely to pitch next season.

HOCKEY

Blackhawks’ Toews to miss camp time with illness

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will miss the start of training camp because of an illness, and there is no timetable for his return. The 32-year-old center, who had 18 goals and 42 assists in 70 games last season, said he has been experiencing symptoms that have left him feeling “drained and lethargic.” The loss of Toews is the biggest blow in a tough stretch for Chicago heading into the 56-game season, which begins on Jan. 13. Young forwards Kirby Dach (right wrist) and Alex Nylander (left knee) could be sidelined for the entire season after having surgery … Tim Stutzle scored twice and Mario Zimmerman struck for a power-play goal four minutes into overtime, lifting Germany to a 4-3 win over Slovakia, its first victory in the world junior hockey championships in Edmonton on Monday night.

MISCELLANY

Gisin breaks through with slalom victory

Michelle Gisin earned her maiden World Cup win, becoming the first Swiss skier to win a women’s slalom in nearly 19 years. Gisin trailed Mikaela Shiffrin by two-hundredths of a second after the opening run but posted the second-fastest time in the final as the American dropped to third, 0.57 behind at Semmering, Austria. Austrian Katharina Liensberger posted the fastest time in the final run and finished in second, 0.11 back. Gisin’s win ended a streak of 28 slaloms won by either Shiffrin, who triumphed 19 times, or Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova … The BNP Paribas Open, featuring the men’s and women’s pro tennis tours, won’t be held iMarch 8-21 as originally scheduled. Tournament organizers said they are working with the ATP and WTA tours as well as the title sponsor to confirm dates later in 2021 for the event in Indian Wells, Calif.