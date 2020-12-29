Bill Belichick won’t budge on revealing Patriots’ starting quarterback for final game

Asked Tuesday morning if he had anything to say about the status of the position, Belichick said, “No, I don’t think so.”

Don’t expect Patriots coach Bill Belichick to reveal his starting quarterback for New England’s season finale against the Jets.

Bill Belichick benched Cam Newton during the third quarter of Monday's loss.

Belichick has started Cam Newton every game he’s been available this season, despite minimal production. Over the past three games, New England’s offense has scored one touchdown.

Against the Buffalo Bills Monday, the first game the Patriots have hosted while eliminated from playoff contention since December 2000, Belichick still stuck with Newton. Backup Jarrett Stidham ended up entering the game in the third quarter, with the Patriots down multiple scores.

No matter the circumstances, Belichick has publicly shown no interest in discussing a switch at the quarterback position. Asked last week about the possibility of Stidham starting, he quipped, “How about if I let you know if we’re going to make a change?”

After Monday’s loss, Newton expressed an appreciation for Belichick’s unwavering support this season.

“I think the feeling is mutual,” he said.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.