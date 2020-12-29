Celtics roar back to earn split with Pacers in Indianapolis

Jayson Tatum scored 17 of his 27 points in the second half and added 11 rebounds. Brown added 20 points and rookie Payton Pritchard had 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists off the bench.

But then they surged ahead with a 38-12 run and withstood a late Pacers rally. Indiana had the ball and trailed by 2 points with 30 seconds left before Jaylen Brown came up with a steal and a layup that helped seal the 116-111 win.

Very little has come easily for the Celtics during their start to this season. On Tuesday night, they fell behind the Pacers by 17 points late in the third quarter and appeared to be staring at the possibility of a 1-3 start.

The Celtics trailed, 88-71, with 2:44 left in the third quarter, but they pulled within 94-83 at the start of the fourth and then received a jolt from Pritchard. After a Tatum runner and Javonte Green alley-oop, Pritchard drove to the hoop for consecutive layups, the second being a 3-point play that sparked an 11-0 run that tied the score at 94.

Pritchard made a rare mistake by turning the ball over with Boston holding a 104-100 lead midway through the fourth, but he made up for it by chasing down Victor Oladipo and stealing the ball back, leading to a Marcus Smart 3-pointer at the other end. A pair of Smart free throws stretched the Celtics’ lead to 109-100 and capped a massive 38-12 run.

The Pacers made one last push, though, when a Domantas Sabonis putback was followed by an Oladipo layup that pulled Indiana within 111-109 with 1:01 left. After a timeout, the Pacers trapped Tatum and he fired a pass to Pritchard in the left corner, and his double-clutch 3-pointer was an airball. The Pacers had a chance at a two-for-one but took too long to get into their offense. Then after a timeout Brown broke up a handoff at the top of the key and surged in for a layup..

Other observations from the game:

▪ The third quarter once again presented problems for the Celtics. After taking a 1-point lead to halftime they were outscored, 37-25, in the third, including a 17-1 Pacers run.

▪ Tatum faced constant traps out of pick-and-rolls in the first half, and he should probably get used to this approach, especially while Kemba Walker is out. Tatum didn’t handle the extra attention particularly well at first. He threw the ball away on one possession then got stuck and was forced to throw it off of Sabonis on another, and then he stepped out of bounds later in the period. When Tatum was doubled in the post on one possession, he got rid of the ball more quickly as a double team arrived in the post, and some good movement led to a Daniel Theis dunk.

▪ Tristan Thompson gave the Celtics a jolt in the first quarter. He scored on a lob on Boston’s first possession and then contributed in countless ways, from completing a nice give-and-go with Theis while battling to keep Sabonis in front of him in the post. Thompson finished the first quarter with 8 points, 7 rebounds, and 1 assist.

▪ The Celtics held a 9-0 edge in offensive rebounds in the first half. The good news was that they did well to keep the Pacers off the glass. The bad news was that the Pacers shot 56.1 percent from the field, so there simply weren’t many offensive rebounds to be had.

▪ Doug McDermott gave Boston fits ripping through screens and firing up open jumpers in the first meeting, so Celtics coach Brad Stevens altered his defensive approach a bit by inserting Javonte Green to shadow McDermott. Green did well, with McDermott converting just 1 of 4 shots in the opening half. The second-year Celtics wing also had a few bright moments on offense. Grant Williams was the odd man out. He did not play in the first half. He was Boston’s first sub of the second half, though, and hit an open corner 3-pointer soon after checking in.

▪ Brown has been the Celtics’ best player this season. He has appeared under control and comfortable in so many different situations, from working the pick-and-roll offense to attacking and making the proper play once he gets to the rim, whether that be finishing or finding an open man. He’s playing at his own pace.

▪ The Celtics dodged Oladipo in Sunday’s game because he received the day off to rest his surgically repaired knee after playing Saturday. But he was back Tuesday and after a quiet start he began to find seams in Boston’s defense wherever he wished.

▪ This was the Celtics’ first two-game series of the season, a setup that was put in place to reduce the amount of travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. But it makes sense even during normal times. It reduces flights and arriving in a new city late at night after a game and disrupting sleep schedules. It’ll be interesting to see if the NBA sticks with the approach next season, even if only for a few sets.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.