Devin McCourty, David Andrews among the injured for the Patriots

The Patriots took a beating in more ways than one in the 38-9 loss to the Bills Monday night.
The club lost several key contributors to injury, including their physical and emotional leaders on defense (Devin McCourty) and offense (David Andrews).
McCourty jammed his right shoulder early making a hard tackle on Bills tight end Dawson Knox. He was flexing the shoulder to try and get it loose after the hit and stayed in the game through the early part of the fourth quarter.
Andrews left in the second half after aggravating the calf muscle originally suffered against the Dolphins last week.
The club also lost right guard Shaq Mason to a foot injury, defensive end Tashawn Bower to a neck injury and linebacker Terez Hall to a foot ailment.
