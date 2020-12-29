fb-pixel Skip to main content

Devin McCourty, David Andrews among the injured for the Patriots

By Jim McBride Globe Staff,Updated December 29, 2020, 1 hour ago
Devin McCourty, knocking down Zack Moss here, injured his shoulder and left the game in the second half.
Devin McCourty, knocking down Zack Moss here, injured his shoulder and left the game in the second half.Billie Weiss/Getty

The Patriots took a beating in more ways than one in the 38-9 loss to the Bills Monday night.

The club lost several key contributors to injury, including their physical and emotional leaders on defense (Devin McCourty) and offense (David Andrews).

McCourty jammed his right shoulder early making a hard tackle on Bills tight end Dawson Knox. He was flexing the shoulder to try and get it loose after the hit and stayed in the game through the early part of the fourth quarter.

Andrews left in the second half after aggravating the calf muscle originally suffered against the Dolphins last week.

The club also lost right guard Shaq Mason to a foot injury, defensive end Tashawn Bower to a neck injury and linebacker Terez Hall to a foot ailment.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.