Eager for a place to stretch their legs, track and field athletes take part in MSTCA Holiday Challenge

With the MIAA indoor track and field season shifted from the winter to the Fall II season (February 22-April 25) due to COVID-19, athletes from Eastern Mass. and beyond have been taking advantage of the MSTCA meets in Norton.

That is the reality, and challenge, as the State Track Coaches hosted the Holiday Challenge indoor meet at Wheaton College.

There were a limited number of competitors inside the Evelyn Danzig Haas Athletic Center Tuesday morning, and they all were wearing masks, from the starting block to the finish line. There were no spectators, other than a handful of officials or coaches.

“Since there’s not going to be a winter season until February and we still have no guarantees about that, we wanted to run these meets,” said Burlington coach Matt Carr, who served as the meet director.

“Kids want to run. They want to compete. Even officials and coaches — they’re telling me they all want to get out and get back to the sport.”

Another wrinkle: athletes who participated were “unattached” from their respective schools, meaning they weren’t working toward team points but rather their own individual scores. The meet was also open to any Massachusetts track and field athletes with a graduating class that falls between 2017 and 2024.

The Challenge drew about 260 athletes in waves until early afternoon, which was a bigger turnout than the other two events the MSTCA held at Wheaton in recent weeks, the Winter Festival on Dec. 12, and the Distance & Speed Classic on the 19th.

Even with a limited capacity, it was clear the athletes were motivated to go all out.

In the 55-meter dash, Brockton senior Dourvens Bleus held off South Hadley’s Jonas Clarke and Tewksbury’s Alex Arbogast in 6.35 seconds.

According to Milesplit.com, which monitors track and field events nationwide, Bleus’s finish is the fastest time recorded by a boy in the country this year. Amazingly, the Brockton senior felt he could’ve been faster.

“I knew I could’ve done better though with the strides,” said Bleus, adding that he wasn’t expecting a track and field season due to COVID-19. “It feels great to be out here because I didn’t think I’d be out here this year with everything going on.”

The only athlete to win multiple events was Samirah Moody, a Buckingham, Browne & Nichols senior from North Andover. The Villanova University commit earned victories in both the girls’ 55 meters (6.99) and the 300 (42.54).

While many athletes said running in a mask is a challenge, Moody has been doing so since the pandemic first started in March. In fact, the BB&N standout said she believes wearing a mask has actually paid dividends.

“I’m comfortable with it, but it is a challenge,” said Moody. “It’s something to get used to. I think in the end it’s helped with my breathing — something I actually struggled with before, so I’m kind of thankful.”

Before he finished third in the boys’ 55, Arbogast, a sophomore, won the boys’ 200 in 23.32 seconds. Among the other underclassmen who performed well were Barnstable freshman Callie DeDecko and Falmouth sophomore Henry Gartner. DeDecko won the girls’ 2-mile (12:20.06), while Gartner captured the boys’ 2-mile title in 9:59.37.

“I was really trying to stay patient during the first mile and feel it out and I felt really good,” said DeDecko. “I have a tendency to push it a little too early, so I just wanted to make sure I didn’t do that in this race.”

BB&N junior standout Peyton Rollins sprinted to the girls’ 55-meter hurdles title in 8.50.

In the field events, Peabody senior Aaliyah Alleyne won the girls’ high jump (5 feet), while Milford sophomore Kiyanni Simas was tops in the girls’ long jump (15-11) and Newton North’s Julia Tulimieri had the best throw in the shot put (33-0).

Sharon senior Patrick McManus won the boys’ long jump (20-8.50), Newton North junior Max Klein took the boys’ shot put title (57-1.50) and Thomas Neary, a 2020 graduate of Littleton who now jumps for the University of Maine’s men’s track team, won the boys’ high jump (6-0).

Milford's Kerry O"Connor won the 400 meters at Tuesday's MSTCA Holiday Challenge in Norton. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe