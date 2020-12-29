EMass boys’ hockey players to watch in 2020-21

Luc Denney, Cambridge — The senior forward (26-24—50) will carry the load for the Falcons following the graduation of All-Scholastic teammate Thomas McGaffigan.

Dane Carter, Concord-Carlisle — Scouts raved about the power forward’s potential as a sophomore (15 goals, 16 assists, 31 points in 2019-20), and he could be poised for bigger things as a junior.

Stone Devlin, Falmouth — He rode shotgun to All-Scholastic Nick Champani last season, but now the senior forward (18-17—35) takes the reins for the Clippers.

Brendan Fennell, Melrose — A three-sport standout, the senior forward (22-29—51) is part of a dynamic scoring trio for the Red Raiders along with classmates Quinn McCarthy and Charlie Haggerty

Ryan Leonard, Pope Francis — The All-Scholastic forward led the state in goals (28) as a freshman, and he appears to be just scratching the surface of his potential.

Pavit Mehra, Hopkinton — A dynamic rookie (33 points) on a loaded Hillers team last season, the sophomore forward now steps into the spotlight.

Evan Monaghan, Medway — The senior, who had a 1.77 goals against average last season, continues the line of top-notch goaltenders to come through the Mustangs’ program in recent years.

Manning Morris, Hanover — A returning All-Scholastic, the senior forward already has surpassed 100 points for his career.

Nick Recupero, Archbishop Williams — Along with fellow senior captain Alex Umbro, they form a solid wall along the blue line for the Bishops.

Dominic Walecka, Catholic Memorial — Now a junior, the All-Scholastic backboned the Knights to a Super 8 berth in his first season between the pipes (1.44 GAA).

