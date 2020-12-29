EMass boys’ hockey teams to watch in 2020-21

Hingham (12-9-3) — The perennial independent power Harbormen will be playing a league schedule (Patriot) for the first time since 2001-02.

Catholic Memorial (10-8-6) — The Catholic Conference should be a wide-open six-team race, but the Knights have as much returning talent as any team.

There will be no MIAA postseason, but these programs will be in the hunt for conference and league titles in Eastern Mass. (listed with final 2019-20 records).

Lincoln-Sudbury (20-3-2) — The Division 2 state co-champion has a sparkling 48-6-4 record over the last two two seasons, and will take aim at a Dual County League-only schedule.

Masconomet (18-4-1) — Masconomet makes the move from the Cape Ann to the Northeastern Conference, and should be a contender right away.

Medway (14-4-5) — The Mustangs will have one of the better 1-2 punches in the Tri-Valley League with standout goalie Evan Monaghan and scoring forward Alex Infanger.

Natick (14-3-5) — The Redhawks were one vote away from a Super 8 play-in berth in Bill Lacouture’s first season behind the bench, and now they return 18 players from that squad.

Rockland (10-9-4) — No team has more returning All-Stars than the Bulldogs’ six, which should make them a big factor in the South Shore League.

St. Mary’s (13-8-2) — The Spartans are loaded with returning talent, led by senior captains Colby Magliozzi and Kyle LoNigro, and including emerging standouts Brady Bullock and Harrison Kinne.

Triton (17-5-2) — Another veteran squad that had a close call, reaching the Division 2 North final, the Vikings could be the team to beat in the Cape Ann.

Winchester (6-10-5) — Don’t be fooled by the record. Led by returning senior goalie Rob DiVincenzo, Winchester was the team no Middlesex League opponent wanted to face as last season wound down.

