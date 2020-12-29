Evaluating the state of Boston’s teams in 2020

1970s: 4. Two each for the Bruins and Celtics. Way to go, guys.

1960s: 9. The word “thanks” hardly conveys the depth of our gratitude. Hail, Celtics!

1950s: 2. Thank you, Russ, Cooz, Heinie and, of course, Red.

1980s: 3. Larry, Larry, Larry, Kevin, Kevin, Kevin, Chief, Chief, Chief!!!

1990s: 0. Hey, anybody can have a barren decade. Ask Cleveland.

We’re talking championships, of course.

And then we come to the 21st century. (Trumpets, please.)

Patriots: 6. Well done, Bill and Tom.

Red Sox: 4. David Ortiz was a pretty good free agent signee.

Celtics: 1. Second Big Three gets the job done.

Bruins: 1. Zdeno Chara was another pretty good free agent signee.

We’ve had it pretty good around here, folks. That’s before counting the eight 21st century runner-up trips to a league finals — don’t forget the three straight bids by the Revolution — and the five NCAA hockey championships (four BC, one BU), plus the numerous Division 2 and 3 titles.

No more soapbox preaching; I promise. Just wanted to go on record.

But all that was Then and this is Now, and welcome to the annual examination we call “State of the Teams,” done, as always, in alphabetical order.

1. BRUINS

Patrice Bergeron is 35. David Krejci is 34. Tuukka Rask is 33. Brad Marchand is 32. And that’s before we get to Chara, who, if he returns at all, will turn 44 in March. This is a formidable core group. The question is whether or not they have enough left to challenge seriously for a Stanley Cup.

Now, the worst you can say about the Bruins is that they’re quite solid, a comfort-food team. I mean, David Pastrnak tied for the league lead in goals with 48, and he is only 24. Charlie McAvoy is a major star in the making on defense. The brass still has high hopes for Anders Bjork and Jake DeBrusk. Defenseman Torey Krug fled for bigger bucks to St. Louis, and that’s a double blow, given his importance on the power play.

Speaking of which, should Chara retire or — God forbid — put on another uniform, he would definitely be missed at power-play time. So there is new pressure on younger defensemen such as Brandon Carlo, Matt Grzelcyk, Jeremy Lauzon, Connor Clifton, and of course McAvoy.

The aforementioned core group is less than two calendar years away from a perplexing Game 7 loss to St. Louis in the Finals. It’s almost as if they owe everybody something.

Patrice Bergeron (left) has submitted 16 stalwart seasons for the Bruins. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

One more thing: Please appreciate what we’ve had in Bergeron. If Chara departs, Bergeron will be Boston’s only resident no-questions-asked first-ballot Hall of Famer-to-be in any sport. We’ve had an unbroken streak of at least one such person in uniform since Eddie Shore showed up in 1926. Bergeron is a local treasure.

Oh, and one more once, as Count Basie would say: Bruins fans will get to know their team’s newly formed Eastern Division rivals well. They will play each one eight times.

2. CELTICS

For Shakespeare’s Richard III, it was, “A horse! A horse! My kingdom for a horse!” For Brad Stevens, it has been, “A shooter! A shooter! My kingdom for a shooter off the bench!”

Not to put too much pressure on a couple of kids, but in case they didn’t know it, Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard were drafted in the hopes that they can fulfill Stevens’s wish.

The Celtics have as good a young forward duo as you could rightfully ask for in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. They have an irreplaceable energy part in Marcus Smart. They should have a quite decent center situation (OK, “big,” since centers as we knew them no longer exist) in Daniel Theis and Tristan Thompson. And come January or February, they hope to have an All-Star-caliber point guard in Kemba Walker.

Jayson Tatum (left) and Jaylen Brown should form a formidable duo for the Celtics for years to come. JohnTlumacki

But in the last few years, they have not had any reliable scoring off the bench. It doesn’t have to be Lou Williams or Vinnie “The Microwave” Johnson. Eddie House will do. The 6-foot-5-inch Nesmith shot over 50 percent on threes last year at Vanderbilt. Pritchard shot 41.5 percent from beyond the arc for Oregon. You’re darn right the Celtics drafted for need.

Warning for Celtics fans: The East has really beefed up this year, at least on paper.

3. PATRIOTS

What can I possibly tell anyone who follows the Patriots what they don’t already know?

It’s Over, O-V-E-R. It came down to this: The team’s MVP this season was the punter. Jake Bailey: You show up and I’m buying.

And for you, Matthew Slater, that’s been the case for years.

Cam Newton was gracious, enthusiastic, and fun to have around. And then the games started. I said after Game 1 I’d take 15 more of those. We barely had one. He cannot be taking snaps for the Patriots in 2021.

Cam Newton's first go-round with the Patriots did not result in a playoff berth. Matthew J. Lee/Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

They need a quarterback. They need linebackers. They need wide receivers. And in this great land of ours, is there not even one mediocre tight end who’d like to play for the six-time Super Bowl champ Patriots? Gronk spoiled us as much as TB12 did.

I’m breaking my promise here and remounting my soapbox. Any Patriots fan who complains about this state of affairs is ridiculous. We’ve had our turn. Greed is not good.

4. RED SOX

Can’t help it. Here goes.

What’s that I hear coming out of Fenway Park? Why, it’s reborn skipper Alex Cora shouting, “A pitcher! A pitcher! My kingdom for a pitcher!”

But what Red Sox manager doesn’t often say that?

One of life’s eternal mysteries is why the Red Sox, no matter who makes the calls, cannot draft and develop a first-class pitcher. Roger Clemens, Bruce Hurst, and even Jon Lester were a long time ago. Most of the good Red Sox pitchers in the last 40 years have been, as my mom would say, “store-bought.”

Enter Tanner Houck.

Is this kid the answer? Perhaps. Maybe. Who knows?

OK, three nice September starts (3-0, 0.53, 21 K, 9 BB) do not necessarily an All-Star heading to Cooperstown make, but we live hereabouts in a pitching world of the blind in which any one-eyed man could conceivably become mound king. Just thought I’d throw that one out there.

Also: Can anyone here play second base? Dustin, we really miss ye.

After a year's suspension, Alex Cora was rehired to guide the rebuilding Red Sox. Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox

Chaim Bloom came in here with loads of capital, given the championships his predecessors produced in 2004, 2007, 2013, and 2018. He hasn’t exactly gotten off to a roaring start. We must presume he has access to a checkbook, the likes of which he never had in his previous stop. He made a reputation shopping in the remainder section. Is he even comfortable shopping for top-end merchandise?

I’ll give him this: Alex Verdugo looks like a keeper.

5. REVOLUTION

Bruce Arena won at Virginia, and not just once. He won five NCAA titles. He has coached the US Olympic team. He has coached the US World Cup team. He has won five MLS championships. And guess what? There is no reason to think he won’t win once again, right here in Foxborough.

Since he became sporting director of the Revolution in May of 2019, it’s been as if a giant flashlight has been shone onto the organization. I’m not going to pretend I know what makes him so good, but things tend to get better when he’s around.

Bruce Arena worked his magic with another team, the Revolution. Barry Chin/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

The Revolution were flopping around after being in three straight MLS Cup Finals from 2005-07, and in his first full year, Arena already has taken them to a conference final. The only problem is, he is 69.

Now if only he could snap his fingers and produce that much-discussed, long-awaited soccer-only stadium for the team.

6. BONUS

We did have a champion this year. Congratulations to the Boston Cannons, champions of Major League Lacrosse, which has since merged with the Premier Lacrosse League, with the Boston team rechristened as the Cannons Lacrosse Club.

Bob Ryan can be reached at robert.ryan@globe.com. Follow Bob on Boston.com at Globe 10.0.